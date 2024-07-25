5 Indiana high school football games to watch in 2024
We are just about one month out from the start of the 2024 Indiana high school football season and it is time to start talking about which matchups stand out on the regular season slate.
Whether it's a showdown between champions in different classifications, another chapter between two heated rivals, or a state title rematch, a few games always catch your eye when looking ahead to the upcoming season.
You can pick out your own must-see games with schedules for all teams in every IHSAA classification on SBLive Indiana, but here is a look at five games that get us excited for the 2024 Indiana high school football season.
5 games to watch in the 2024 Indiana high school football season
1. Center Grove vs. Westfield - August 23
Fans are in for a treat Week 1 as the season kicks off with Center Grove hosting Westfield in what could be one of the best matchups of the year.
Both teams were eliminated in the Class 6A Semi-State round last year, and they finished the season ranked in the Top 5 of the final Indiana high school football rankings.
This will be their first meeting since the 2021 state championship, which Center Grove won 27-21.
2. Crown Point at Merrillville - September 6
Crown Point only has two regular season matchups against fellow Top 25 teams, and the Bulldogs' biggest test of the year will be a road game at Merrillville to begin September.
They were just one win away from finishing the season undefeated last year, but they will have their hands full in this one against a Pirates team that advanced to the Class 5A semifinals in 2023.
3. Ben Davis vs. Center Grove - September 13
Get your popcorn ready for this one because it was an absolute thriller last year.
Ben Davis cruised to a 38-10 win over Crown Point in the Class 6A state championship in 2023, but the Giants were only in that game because they escaped with a 37-34 victory against Center Grove the week before.
Expect the Trojans to come out swinging in this potential game of the year candidate.
4. Brownsburg vs. Westfield - September 27
Brownsburg might have had a chance to win the state title last year if not for Ben Davis.
The Bulldogs were undefeated in the regular season, but that was where their luck ended as they suffered a heartbreaking 28-25 loss to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.
Despite their first-round exit, they still finished the year ranked No. 5 in the final rankings, and they'll be looking to prove they belong higher than No. 4 Westfield, who they went on the road to beat 37-7 last September.
5. Warren Central vs. Carmel - October 11
Neither Warren Central nor Carmel finished in the Top 25 last season, but this game still warrants a mention because this has been a red-hot rivalry in recent years.
They've split their last two meetings and both games were decided by a touchdown or less. Don't be surprised if this one has a similar result.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports