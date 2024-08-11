Brandon Logan, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider standout, commits to play football and baseball at Notre Dame
When he received a scholarship offer to play football at the University of Iowa in August of 2023, Fort Wayne Snider standout Brandon Logan announced the opportunity on his Twitter/X account with a disclaimer.
"Even though I am set on my baseball future, I am proud to share I have received a football offer from the University of Iowa," wrote Logan, who was already committed to play college baseball at powerhouse Vanderbilt University.
Fast forward one year later and Logan's plans have now changed.
The Fort Wayne Snider senior safety, who helped lead the Panthers to a 13-1 record and the Indiana Class 5A championship as a junior, decommitted from Vanderbilt on Friday night and announced his commitment to play baseball and football at Notre Dame on Saturday.
"Due to some unplanned in opportunities, I am announcing my decision to decommit from Vanderbilt University," Logan announced on his X/Twitter account. "I have a lot of respect for Coach Corbin and his program and I want to thank him for everything. This was a very difficult decision for me and my family. I can't stress that enough: I would also like to have Coach Shewmaker and Coach Baxter for being a part of my recruitment process. I want to thank all of my current and former coaches for their support through this process as well as my family."
A three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball) and a 3-star safety prospect, Logan received scholarship offers to play football at Iowa, Indiana and Notre Dame after he was committed to play college baseball for the Commodores. The football offer from the Fighting Irish came on June 28 and, with the opportunity to also play baseball at Notre Dame, proved to be too good of an opportunity to pass up.
A 6-foot, 185-pounder, Logan is ranked as high as the No. 9 football prospect in Indiana in the Class of 2025 (by On3) as well as the No. 40 safety prospect nationally in the class. He recorded 53 tackles (one for loss) and four interceptions as a junior on Snider’s state championship squad after racking up 68 tackles (two for losses) and three interceptions as a sophomore.
In baseball, the Snider center fielder batted .441 during his junior season and was named Class 4A all-state honorable mention by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com