Indiana high school athletes competing in 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics are officially underway as the best athletes in the world descend on France looking to make their mark on Olympic history.
Twenty-five total athletes from Indiana will compete for Team USA at the Olympics and Paralympics.
For most of these athletes, spending time at an Indiana high school was part of their hard-fought journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
There are 19 different Hoosier State schools represented on this list. Carmel High School leads the way with four alumni competing in Paris this summer.
Here are the former Indiana high school athletes in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
- Sarah Bacon: Cardinal Ritter (Diving), 2024 Olympian
- Canyon Barry*: (3x3 Basketball), 2024 Olympian
- Annie Drews: Penn (Volleyball), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Chloe Dygert: Brownsburg (Cycling), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Sarah Hildebrandt: Penn (Wrestling), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Cole Hocker: Cathedral (Track and Field), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Piper Kelly: Irvington Preparatory Academy (Sport Climbing), 2024 Olympian
- Drew Kibler: Carmel (Swimming), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Lilly King: Evansville Reitz (Swimming), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Kayla Miracle: Culver Academies (Wrestling), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Grace Nuhfer: Greenwood (Track and Field), 2024 Olympian
- Mason Parris: Lawrenceburg (Wrestling), 2024 Olympian
- Blake Pieroni: Chesterton (Swimming), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Rajeev Ram: Carmel (Tennis), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Alex Shackell: Carmel (Swimming), 2024 Olympian
- Aaron Shackell: Carmel (Swimming), 2024 Olympian
- Felicia Stancil**: (Cycling), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Luke Whitlock: Noblesville (Swimming), 2024 Olympian
- Daryn Wright: Plainfield (Diving), 2024 Olympian
- Jackie Young: Princeton (Basketball), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
*Canyon Barry is from Fort Wayne but graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School (Colorado).
**Felicia Stancil is a native of Indianapolis but attended Grayslake North (Illinois).
Indiana high school athletes competing for Team USA in 2024 Paralympics
The 2024 Paralympics will take place August 28 through September 8 in Paris.
Below are the five Team USA athletes representing Indiana at the Paralympics in France this summer:
- Evan Austin: Terre Haute South Vigo (Para Swimming), 4-time Olympian; 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024
- Jeff Butler: Homestead (Wheelchair Rugby), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Sam Grewe: Northridge (Para Track and Field), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
- Noah Malone: Hamilton Southeastern (Para Track and Field), 2-time Olympian; 2020, 2024
- Lizzi Smith: Muncie Central (Para Swimming), 3-time Olympian; 2016, 2020, 2024
