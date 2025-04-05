Indiana high school boys basketball 2025 all-stars
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana high school basketball awards season is in full swing, and on Friday the state’s most prominent list of honorees was officially announced.
Highlighted by 2025 McDonald’s All American selection Braylon Mullins of Greenfield-Central, the 2025 IndyStar Indiana boys’ All-Stars roster, consisting of 12 senior players, was released by Indiana All-Stars game director Mike Broughton.
The 2025 IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball winner will come from the players chosen to represent the senior Indiana All-Stars this summer.
2025 IndyStar Indiana Boys’ All-Stars
· Player, School, Ht., PPG, College Commitment
· Chase Barnes, Fort Wayne Wayne, 6-1, 15.7 ppg, Indianapolis
· Dezmon Briscoe, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, 6-9, 15.8 ppg, undecided
· Michael Cooper, Jeffersonville, 6-3, 18.7 ppg, Wright State
· Julius Gizzi, New Palestine, 6-4, 25.7 ppg, Indiana Wesleyan
· Justin Kirby, Fishers, 6-4, 13.0 ppg, Miami (Ohio)
· Brady Koehler, Indianapolis Cathedral, 6-9, 16.4 ppg, Notre Dame
· Braylon Mullins, Greenfield-Central, 6-6, 31.9 ppg, Connecticut
· Dominique Murphy, East Chicago Central, 6-6, 22.6 ppg, undecided
· Kellen Pickett, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, 6-9, 18.6 ppg, Wright State
· Azavier Robinson, Lawrence North, 6-2, 18.2 ppg, Butler
· Tre Singleton, Jeffersonville, 6-8, 18.2 ppg, Northwestern
· Mark Zackery IV, Ben Davis, 6-1, 7.0 ppg, Notre Dame
Chesterton coach Marc Urban has been named the head coach of the 2025 Indiana All-Stars with Chris Hawkins (Indianapolis Crispus Attucks) and Jason Speer (Bloomington North) selected as assistant coaches.
Urban carries a record of 175-56 in nine seasons as the boys’ head coach at Chesterton. His program finished Class 4A state runner-up in 2022 and went 15-9 this past season. He previously served as head coach of the Lake Central girls’ team with a record of 80-17. Overall, Urban’s head coaching record is 255-73 in 13 seasons.
Hawkins’ Flying Tigers finished the 2024-25 season as Class 3A state runners-up with a record of 22-7. Hawkins’ program has gone 174-64 in nine seasons with four sectional, three regional and two semi-state titles. His team won the Class 3A state championship in 2017.
Speer owns a coaching record of 113-75 in eight seasons at Bloomington North. He is 228-123 overall in 15 seasons as a boys’ coach, including stints at Columbus North (seven years).
Eight of the 12 players selected as Indiana All-Stars have either been part of a state championship team or a state runner-up the past three years.
Indiana state champions include Cooper (2025, 4A), Kirby (2024, 4A), Pickett (2023, 3A), Singleton (2025, 4A) and Zackery (2023, 4A). Indiana state runners-up include Briscoe (2025, 3A), Kirby (2025, 4A) and Zackery (2024, 4A).
The 2025 IndyStar Indiana All-Stars will participate in three boy-girl doubleheaders beginning with an Indiana Junior-Senior All-Stars exhibition contest on June 4 at Greenfield-Central High School.
The senior squad’s first game against the Kentucky All-Stars will be June 6 at Lexington Catholic High School. The final game between the Indiana and Kentucky All-Stars will be June 7 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Indiana senior boys lead their all-time series with Kentucky 105-46.
