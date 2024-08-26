High School

Indiana high school boys soccer: ISCA soccer polls (8/26/2024)

Carmel takes over top spot in Indiana Class 3A

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Carmel Greyhounds celebrate a goal by Ryan Barrett (20), center, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, during IHSAA boys soccer sectional 10 semifinals at Pearson Automotive Tennis Club in Zionsville, Ind. Carmel won, 3-1, advancing to finals.
Carmel Greyhounds celebrate a goal by Ryan Barrett (20), center, on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, during IHSAA boys soccer sectional 10 semifinals at Pearson Automotive Tennis Club in Zionsville, Ind. Carmel won, 3-1, advancing to finals. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The latest boys soccer polls from the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association are out and there's a new top team in Class 3A.

Carmel, which was second behind Noblesville in the preseason poll, is in the top spot in Class 3A this week. Noblesville finished at No. 1 in the final poll of the 2023 season. 

Evansville Memorial (Class 2) and Bethany Christian (1A) both held on to the top spot in the updated coaches polls.

Here's a look at the updated rankings for the IHSAA's three classifications:

INDIANA CLASS 3A

1. Carmel
2. Noblesville
3. Center Grove
4. Zionsville
5. Fort Wayne Carroll
6. Columbus North
7. Goshen
8. Westfield
9. Hamilton Southeastern
10. Fishers
11. West Lafayette Harrison
12. Cathedral
13. Bloomington South
14. Munster
15. Lake Central
16. Pike
17. Crown Point
18. Brownsburg
19. Northridge
20. Warsaw

INDIANA CLASS 2A

1. Evansville Memorial
2. Bishop Luers
3. West Lafayette
4. Guerin Catholic
5. Heritage Hills
6. Illiana Christian
7. Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran
8. Bishop Dwenger
9. Cascade
10. Heritage Christian (Indianapolis)
11. Speedway
12. Bishop Noll
13. Bishop Chatard
14. Park Tudor
15. Leo
16. Culver Academies
17. South Bend Saint Joseph
18. Washington Community
19. West Noble
20. Mater Dei

INDIANA CLASS 1A

1. Bethany Christian
2. Covenant Christian (Indianapolis)
3. Faith Christian
4. Providence
5. Forest Park
6. Westview
7. Greenwood Christian
8. Fort Wayne Canterbury
9. Wheeler
10. Southwestern (Shelby)
11. Oldenburg Academy
12. Covington
13. North Putnam
14. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
15. Muncie Burris
16. White River Valley
17. South Knox
18. Trinity
19. Tell City
20. University

