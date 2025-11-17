Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 17, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs
The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continue this weekend, with the semifinals being played on Friday, November 21.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/21 at 7PM EST
2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket
All Games on 11/21 at 7PM EST
