High School

Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 17, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Westfield vs Fishers from Nov. 14, 2025
Westfield vs Fishers from Nov. 14, 2025 / Shawn Barney

The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continue this weekend, with the semifinals being played on Friday, November 21.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Indiana high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28 and 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Indiana High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 17, 2025

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 2A Football Bracket

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 3A Football Bracket 

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 4A Football Bracket

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 5A Football Bracket

All Games on 11/21 at 7PM EST

2025 Indiana (IHSAA) Class 6A Football Bracket

All Games on 11/21 at 7PM EST

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana