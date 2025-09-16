Indiana High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Indiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Indiana Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, Brownsburg.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Indiana high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
IHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. North Daviess (4-0)
2. Frontier (4-0)
3. North Decatur (4-0)
4. Springs Valley (4-0)
5. Riverton Parke (4-0)
6. Pioneer (3-1)
7. West Central (4-0)
8. Carroll (3-1)
9. North Judson-San Pierre (3-1)
10. South Putnam (3-1)
11. Knightstown (3-1)
12. Taylor (3-1)
13. Triton (3-1)
14. Tri (3-1)
15. Wes-Del (2-1)
16. South Adams (2-2)
17. Sheridan (2-1)
18. North Newton (2-1)
19. Clinton Prairie (2-1)
20. North Miami (3-1)
21. Fremont (3-1)
22. North Knox (2-2)
23. Madison-Grant (3-1)
24. Covington (3-1)
25. LaVille (2-2)
IHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Northeastern (4-0)
2. Bluffton (4-0)
3. Triton Central (4-0)
4. Adams Central (4-0)
5. Lapel (4-0)
6. Brownstown Central (4-0)
7. Eastbrook (4-0)
8. Switzerland County (4-0)
9. Winchester Community (3-1)
10. Southmont (4-0)
11. Wheeler (4-0)
12. Alexandria-Monroe (3-1)
13. Eastern (3-1)
14. North Posey (3-1)
15. Thomas Edison (2-1)
16. Crawford County (3-1)
17. Cass (3-1)
18. Shenandoah (2-2)
19. Linton-Stockton (2-2)
20. Centerville (3-1)
21. Rensselaer Central (3-1)
22. Heritage (3-1)
23. Rochester (3-1)
24. North Putnam (2-2)
25. Western Boone (2-2)
IHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Knox (4-0)
2. Cascade (4-0)
3. Indian Creek (4-0)
4. Mississinewa (4-0)
5. Gibson Southern (3-1)
6. Heritage Hills (4-0)
7. Twin Lakes (4-0)
8. Edgewood (4-0)
9. Maconaquah (4-0)
10. Mt. Vernon (3-1)
11. Purdue Polytechnic (4-0)
12. Lawrenceburg (3-1)
13. Western (3-1)
14. Scottsburg (4-0)
15. Batesville (3-1)
16. Tri-West Hendricks (3-1)
17. Griffith (3-1)
18. Reitz (3-1)
19. West Noble (3-1)
20. Franklin County (3-1)
21. Oak Hill (2-2)
22. Garrett (2-2)
23. South Dearborn (3-1)
24. Calumet New Tech (3-1)
25. Fairfield (3-1)
IHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Pendleton Heights (4-0)
2. Leo (4-0)
3. New Palestine (4-0)
4. East Noble (4-0)
5. Northview (4-0)
6. Logansport (3-0)
7. Mishawaka (3-1)
8. Hobart (4-0)
9. Lowell (3-1)
10. South Bend St. Joseph (4-0)
11. Lebanon (3-1)
12. Boonville (3-1)
13. Jasper (3-1)
14. Mooresville (3-1)
15. Yorktown (3-1)
16. Beech Grove (3-1)
17. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (3-1)
18. Bedford North Lawrence (3-1)
19. Charlestown (3-1)
20. Danville (2-2)
21. Connersville (3-1)
22. Columbia City (3-1)
23. Washington (2-2)
24. Shelbyville (3-1)
25. Highland (2-2)
IHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Plainfield (4-0)
2. East Central (3-1)
3. Jefferson (3-1)
4. Michigan City (3-1)
5. Warsaw (3-1)
6. Concord (3-1)
7. Merrillville (2-2)
8. Castle (3-1)
9. Chesterton (2-2)
10. Fort Wayne North Side (3-1)
11. Decatur Central (2-2)
12. Evansville North (2-2)
13. McCutcheon (2-2)
14. Whiteland (2-2)
15. Hammond Morton (2-2)
16. South Bend Adams (2-2)
17. Columbus East (2-2)
18. Valparaiso (1-3)
19. Floyd Central (2-2)
20. Bloomington North (1-3)
21. Anderson (1-3)
22. Goshen (1-3)
23. Terre Haute North Vigo (0-4)
24. LaPorte (1-3)
25. Kokomo (0-4)
IHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Brownsburg (4-0)
2. Penn (4-0)
3. Center Grove (4-0)
4. Crown Point (4-0)
5. Carmel (3-1)
6. Lawrence North (3-1)
7. Fishers (3-1)
8. Warren Central (3-1)
9. Franklin Central (3-1)
10. Westfield (3-1)
11. Homestead (3-1)
12. Hamilton Southeastern (3-1)
13. Fort Wayne Northrop (3-1)
14. Elkhart (3-1)
15. Lawrence Central (2-2)
16. Columbus North (3-1)
17. Avon (2-2)
18. Snider (2-2)
19. Harrison (2-2)
20. Perry Meridian (2-2)
21. Jeffersonville (2-2)
22. Lake Central (2-2)
23. Carroll (1-3)
24. Zionsville (1-3)
25. Arsenal Technical (1-3)