High School

Indiana High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025

Check out the latest Indiana high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 22, 2025

Gray Reid

Brownsburg vs Cathedral from Aug. 29, 2025
Brownsburg vs Cathedral from Aug. 29, 2025 / Justin Sicking

Another week of the 2025 Indiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.

The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Indiana Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, Brownsburg.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Indiana high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:

IHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. North Decatur (5-0)

2. Riverton Parke (5-0)

3. Frontier (5-0)

4. Pioneer (4-1)

5. West Central (5-0)

6. Springs Valley (5-0)

7. Taylor (4-1)

8. South Putnam (4-1)

9. North Judson-San Pierre (4-1)

10. North Daviess (5-0)

11. South Adams (3-2)

12. Carroll (3-2)

13. Sheridan (3-1)

14. Triton (4-1)

15. Madison-Grant (4-1)

16. Fremont (4-1)

17. Tri (3-1)

18. Knightstown (3-2)

19. North Knox (3-2)

20. Wes-Del (2-1)

21. North Miami (3-2)

22. Covington (4-1)

23. Hagerstown (3-2)

24. Clinton Prairie (2-2)

25. Fountain Central (2-3)

View full Class 1A rankings

IHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Bluffton (5-0)

2. Lapel (5-0)

3. Triton Central (5-0)

4. Northeastern (5-0)

5. Adams Central (5-0)

6. Eastbrook (5-0)

7. Brownstown Central (5-0)

8. Winchester Community (4-1)

9. Eastern (4-1)

10. Southmont (5-0)

11. Shenandoah (3-2)

12. North Posey (4-1)

13. Alexandria-Monroe (3-2)

14. Centerville (3-1)

15. Linton-Stockton (3-2)

16. Wheeler (4-0)

17. Switzerland County (4-1)

18. Thomas Edison (2-1)

19. Rochester (4-1)

20. Eastside (3-2)

21. Manchester (3-2)

22. Western Boone (3-2)

23. Tipton (3-2)

24. Churubusco (3-2)

25. Seeger (4-1)

View full Class 2A rankings

IHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Knox (5-0)

2. Cascade (5-0)

3. Mississinewa (5-0)

4. Gibson Southern (4-1)

5. Edgewood (5-0)

6. Heritage Hills (5-0)

7. Indian Creek (4-1)

8. Scottsburg (5-0)

9. Western (4-1)

10. Maconaquah (5-0)

11. Tri-West Hendricks (4-1)

12. Lawrenceburg (4-1)

13. West Noble (4-1)

14. Griffith (4-1)

15. Mt. Vernon (3-1)

16. Reitz (4-1)

17. Oak Hill (3-2)

18. Tippecanoe Valley (3-2)

19. Twin Lakes (4-1)

20. Batesville (3-2)

21. South Dearborn (4-1)

22. Purdue Polytechnic (4-1)

23. Lakeland (3-2)

24. Northwestern (3-2)

25. Calumet New Tech (3-1)

View full Class 3A rankings

IHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. East Noble (5-0)

2. New Palestine (5-0)

3. Mishawaka (4-1)

4. Lowell (4-1)

5. Logansport (4-0)

6. Northview (5-0)

7. Pendleton Heights (4-1)

8. South Bend St. Joseph (4-0)

9. Yorktown (4-1)

10. Lebanon (4-1)

11. Jasper (4-1)

12. Leo (4-1)

13. DeKalb (3-2)

14. Boonville (3-2)

15. Charlestown (4-1)

16. Bedford North Lawrence (4-1)

17. Hobart (4-1)

18. Mooresville (3-2)

19. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (4-1)

20. Muncie Central (2-3)

21. South Bend Riley (3-2)

22. Beech Grove (3-2)

23. Huntington North (2-3)

24. Hanover Central (2-3)

25. Danville (2-3)

View full Class 4A rankings

IHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Plainfield (5-0)

2. East Central (4-1)

3. Jefferson (4-1)

4. Concord (4-1)

5. Merrillville (3-2)

6. Decatur Central (3-2)

7. Michigan City (3-2)

8. Evansville North (3-2)

9. Castle (4-1)

10. Chesterton (3-2)

11. Whiteland (3-2)

12. Warsaw (3-2)

13. Hammond Morton (3-2)

14. Columbus East (3-2)

15. Floyd Central (3-2)

16. Bloomington North (2-3)

17. Fort Wayne North Side (3-2)

18. South Bend Adams (2-2)

19. McCutcheon (2-3)

20. LaPorte (2-3)

21. Valparaiso (1-4)

22. Munster (1-4)

23. Kokomo (1-4)

24. Anderson (1-4)

25. Terre Haute North Vigo (0-5)

View full Class 5A rankings

IHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Brownsburg (5-0)

2. Crown Point (5-0)

3. Carmel (4-1)

4. Center Grove (5-0)

5. Penn (5-0)

6. Lawrence North (4-1)

7. Warren Central (4-1)

8. Westfield (4-1)

9. Avon (3-2)

10. Fishers (3-2)

11. Lawrence Central (3-2)

12. Fort Wayne Northrop (4-1)

13. Elkhart (4-1)

14. Hamilton Southeastern (3-2)

15. Franklin Central (3-2)

16. Homestead (3-2)

17. Columbus North (3-2)

18. North Central (2-3)

19. Carroll (2-3)

20. Zionsville (2-3)

21. Snider (2-3)

22. Harrison (2-3)

23. Lake Central (2-3)

24. Ben Davis (1-4)

25. Perry Meridian (2-3)

View full Class 6A rankings

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana