Indiana High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Indiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Indiana Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, Brownsburg.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Indiana high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
IHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. North Decatur (5-0)
2. Riverton Parke (5-0)
3. Frontier (5-0)
4. Pioneer (4-1)
5. West Central (5-0)
6. Springs Valley (5-0)
7. Taylor (4-1)
8. South Putnam (4-1)
9. North Judson-San Pierre (4-1)
10. North Daviess (5-0)
11. South Adams (3-2)
12. Carroll (3-2)
13. Sheridan (3-1)
14. Triton (4-1)
15. Madison-Grant (4-1)
16. Fremont (4-1)
17. Tri (3-1)
18. Knightstown (3-2)
19. North Knox (3-2)
20. Wes-Del (2-1)
21. North Miami (3-2)
22. Covington (4-1)
23. Hagerstown (3-2)
24. Clinton Prairie (2-2)
25. Fountain Central (2-3)
IHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Bluffton (5-0)
2. Lapel (5-0)
3. Triton Central (5-0)
4. Northeastern (5-0)
5. Adams Central (5-0)
6. Eastbrook (5-0)
7. Brownstown Central (5-0)
8. Winchester Community (4-1)
9. Eastern (4-1)
10. Southmont (5-0)
11. Shenandoah (3-2)
12. North Posey (4-1)
13. Alexandria-Monroe (3-2)
14. Centerville (3-1)
15. Linton-Stockton (3-2)
16. Wheeler (4-0)
17. Switzerland County (4-1)
18. Thomas Edison (2-1)
19. Rochester (4-1)
20. Eastside (3-2)
21. Manchester (3-2)
22. Western Boone (3-2)
23. Tipton (3-2)
24. Churubusco (3-2)
25. Seeger (4-1)
IHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Knox (5-0)
2. Cascade (5-0)
3. Mississinewa (5-0)
4. Gibson Southern (4-1)
5. Edgewood (5-0)
6. Heritage Hills (5-0)
7. Indian Creek (4-1)
8. Scottsburg (5-0)
9. Western (4-1)
10. Maconaquah (5-0)
11. Tri-West Hendricks (4-1)
12. Lawrenceburg (4-1)
13. West Noble (4-1)
14. Griffith (4-1)
15. Mt. Vernon (3-1)
16. Reitz (4-1)
17. Oak Hill (3-2)
18. Tippecanoe Valley (3-2)
19. Twin Lakes (4-1)
20. Batesville (3-2)
21. South Dearborn (4-1)
22. Purdue Polytechnic (4-1)
23. Lakeland (3-2)
24. Northwestern (3-2)
25. Calumet New Tech (3-1)
IHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. East Noble (5-0)
2. New Palestine (5-0)
3. Mishawaka (4-1)
4. Lowell (4-1)
5. Logansport (4-0)
6. Northview (5-0)
7. Pendleton Heights (4-1)
8. South Bend St. Joseph (4-0)
9. Yorktown (4-1)
10. Lebanon (4-1)
11. Jasper (4-1)
12. Leo (4-1)
13. DeKalb (3-2)
14. Boonville (3-2)
15. Charlestown (4-1)
16. Bedford North Lawrence (4-1)
17. Hobart (4-1)
18. Mooresville (3-2)
19. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (4-1)
20. Muncie Central (2-3)
21. South Bend Riley (3-2)
22. Beech Grove (3-2)
23. Huntington North (2-3)
24. Hanover Central (2-3)
25. Danville (2-3)
IHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Plainfield (5-0)
2. East Central (4-1)
3. Jefferson (4-1)
4. Concord (4-1)
5. Merrillville (3-2)
6. Decatur Central (3-2)
7. Michigan City (3-2)
8. Evansville North (3-2)
9. Castle (4-1)
10. Chesterton (3-2)
11. Whiteland (3-2)
12. Warsaw (3-2)
13. Hammond Morton (3-2)
14. Columbus East (3-2)
15. Floyd Central (3-2)
16. Bloomington North (2-3)
17. Fort Wayne North Side (3-2)
18. South Bend Adams (2-2)
19. McCutcheon (2-3)
20. LaPorte (2-3)
21. Valparaiso (1-4)
22. Munster (1-4)
23. Kokomo (1-4)
24. Anderson (1-4)
25. Terre Haute North Vigo (0-5)
IHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Brownsburg (5-0)
2. Crown Point (5-0)
3. Carmel (4-1)
4. Center Grove (5-0)
5. Penn (5-0)
6. Lawrence North (4-1)
7. Warren Central (4-1)
8. Westfield (4-1)
9. Avon (3-2)
10. Fishers (3-2)
11. Lawrence Central (3-2)
12. Fort Wayne Northrop (4-1)
13. Elkhart (4-1)
14. Hamilton Southeastern (3-2)
15. Franklin Central (3-2)
16. Homestead (3-2)
17. Columbus North (3-2)
18. North Central (2-3)
19. Carroll (2-3)
20. Zionsville (2-3)
21. Snider (2-3)
22. Harrison (2-3)
23. Lake Central (2-3)
24. Ben Davis (1-4)
25. Perry Meridian (2-3)