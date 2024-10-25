High School

Indiana high school football state playoffs; IHSAA Live Updates, Playoff Scores

We're following all of the 2024 Indiana high school football playoff action with Live Updates from every corner of the state; follow this post all evening for the latest

Gary Adornato

South Dearborn (4-5) will look to extend its season and upset 8-1 Lawrenceburg when the two squads square off in Class 3A, Section 30 semifinal contest, Friday night in Indiana.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) high school football playoffs get underway on Friday, Oct. 25 in four of the state's six classifications and you can follow this post throughout the night for Live Updates and final scores as teams in Classes 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A begin their quests to win state championships..

Indiana High School Football State Playoffs Live Updates

- Awaiting our first kickoffs of the night. Check back as soon as the action gets underway.

>>2024 Indiana High School Football Brackets<<

Click on the links below to see the brackets for each of the four classifications that begin action this week, as well as the list of teams in each classification.

CLASS 1A (62 Schools)

Sectional 41. (8): Bowman Academy, Culver Community, LaVille, North Judson-San Pierre, North Newton, South Central (Union Mills), South Newton, West Central

Sectional 42. (8): Carroll (Flora), Caston, Frontier, North White, Pioneer, Taylor, Tri-County, Winamac

Sectional 43. (7): Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fremont, North Miami, Northfield, Southern Wells, Southwood, Triton

Sectional 44. (8): Cambridge City Lincoln, Hagerstown, Madison-Grant, Monroe Central, South Adams, Tri, Union City, Wes-Del

Sectional 45. (8): Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Central (Farmersburg), North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, South Putnam

Sectional 46. (7): Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Cloverdale, Irvington Preparatory Academy, Sheridan, Tindley, Tri-Central 

Sectional 47. (8): Eastern Greene, Edinburgh, Greenwood Christian Academy, Knightstown, Milan, North Decatur, South Decatur, West Washington

Sectional 48. (8): Forest Park, North Daviess, North Knox, Perry Central, Providence, South Spencer, Springs Valley, Tecumseh

Class 2A (62 Schools)

Sectional 33. (7): Andrean, Boone Grove, Bremen, Lake Station Edison, Rensselaer Central, Wheeler, Whiting 

Sectional 34. (8): Delphi, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lewis Cass, North Montgomery, North Putnam, Seeger, Southmont, Western Boone 

Sectional 35. (8): Adams Central, Bluffton, Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside, Manchester, Prairie Heights, Whitko 

Sectional 36. (8): Alexandria Monroe, Blackford, Eastbrook, Eastern (Greentown), Elwood, Rochester, Tipton, Wabash

Sectional 37. (7): Covenant Christian, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Scecina Memorial, Monrovia, Park Tudor 

Sectional 38. (8): Centerville, Eastern Hancock, Lapel, Northeastern, Shenandoah, Triton Central, Union County, Winchester 

Sectional 39. (8): Brown County, Greencastle, Linton-Stockton, Mitchell, North Posey, Pike Central, South Vermillion, Sullivan 

Sectional 40. (8): Brownstown Central, Clarksville, Crawford County, Eastern (Pekin), Paoli, Salem, Switzerland County, Tell City

Class 3A (62 Schools)

Sectional 25. (8): Calumet, Glenn, Griffith, Hammond Bishop Noll, Jimtown, Knox, Mishawaka Marian, River Forest

Sectional 26. (8): Angola, Fairfield, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Garrett, Lakeland, Tippecanoe Valley, West Noble, Woodlan

Sectional 27. (8): Benton Central, Frankton, Maconaquah, Northwestern, Peru, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette, Western 

Sectional 28. (8): Bellmont, Delta, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Heritage, Jay County, Mississinewa, Norwell, Oak Hill

Sectional 29. (8): Cascade, Crawfordsville, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Heights, Indianapolis George Washington, Speedway, Tri-West Hendricks, West Vigo 

Sectional 30. (7): Batesville, Franklin County, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, Purdue Polytechnic - Downtown, Rushville, South Dearborn 

Sectional 31. (7): Corydon Central, Edgewood, Indian Creek, Madison Consolidated, North Harrison, Owen Valley, Scottsburg

Sectional 32. (8): Evansville Mater Dei, Evansville Memorial, Gibson Southern, Heritage Hills, Mt. Vernon, Princeton Community, Southridge, Vincennes Lincoln

Class 4A (62 Schools)

Sectional 17. (8): East Chicago Central, Gary West Side, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, New Prairie 

Sectional 18. (8): Mishawaka, Northridge, NorthWood, Plymouth, South Bend Riley, South Bend Saint Joseph, South Bend Washington, Wawasee 

Sectional 19. (8): Columbia City, DeKalb, East Noble, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger Fort Wayne South Side, Fort Wayne Wayne, Leo, New Haven 

Sectional 20. (7): Culver Academies, Frankfort, Huntington North, Lebanon, Logansport, Marion, Muncie Central 

Sectional 21. (8): Beech Grove, Greenfield-Central, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), New Castle, New Palestine, Pendleton Heights, Richmond, Yorktown 

Sectional 22. (8): Brebeuf Jesuit, Danville Community, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Indianapolis Shortridge, Mooresville, Northview, Roncalli

Sectional 23. (8): Bedford North Lawrence, Charlestown Connersville, Greenwood, Jennings County, Martinsville, Shelbyville, Silver Creek 

Sectional 24. (7): Boonville, Evansville Bosse, Evansville Central, Evansville F.J. Reitz, Evansville Harrison,  Jasper, Washington

