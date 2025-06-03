Indiana (IHSAA) high school baseball playoff brackets, scores, matchups (6/3/2025)
The 2025 Indiana (IHSAA) high school baseball playoffs continue with the regional championships on June 7, and High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.
Times are TBD, but the brackets will be updated when released.
Indiana (IHSAA) high school baseball playoff brackets, scores, matchups (6/3/2025)
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Regional Championships
Tri-County vs. TBD
Union City vs. Northfield
Clinton Prairie vs. Riverton Parke
Fort Wayne Canterbury vs. Triton
Hauser vs. Knightstown
Indianapolis Lutheran vs. Anderson Prep Academy
Vincennes Rivet vs. Shakamak
Northeast Dubois vs. West Washington
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Regional Championships
Wapahani vs. Lapel
Oak Hill vs. Central Catholic
Jimtown vs. Boone Grove
Adams Central vs. Westview
Providence vs. Switzerland County
University vs. Greencastle
Evansville Mater Dei vs. Barr-Reeve
Shenandoah vs. Triton Central
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Regional Championships
NorthWood vs. New Prairie
Norwell vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger
Delta vs. Western
Andrean vs. Highland
Cathedral vs. Guerin Catholic
New Palestine vs. Cascade
Scottsburg vs. Greensburg
Evansville Central vs. Jasper
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Regional Championships
Valparaiso vs. Crown Point
Homestead vs. Snider
Westfield vs. Harrison
Goshen vs. Penn
Evansville North vs. Seymour
North Central vs. Greenfield-Central
Franklin Community vs. Terre Haute North Vigo
Center Grove vs. Brownsburg
Recommended Articles