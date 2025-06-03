High School

Indiana (IHSAA) high school baseball playoff brackets, scores, matchups (6/3/2025)

See brackets for the 2025 Indiana high school baseball playoffs

Jack Butler

North’s Aden Baggett (27) hits as the North Huskies play the Harrison Warriors in the IHSAA Class 4A Baseball sectional championship at Bosse Field in Evansville, Ind, Monday, June 2, 2025.
North’s Aden Baggett (27) hits as the North Huskies play the Harrison Warriors in the IHSAA Class 4A Baseball sectional championship at Bosse Field in Evansville, Ind, Monday, June 2, 2025. / MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Indiana (IHSAA) high school baseball playoffs continue with the regional championships on June 7, and High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.

Times are TBD, but the brackets will be updated when released.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Regional Championships

Tri-County vs. TBD

Union City vs. Northfield

Clinton Prairie vs. Riverton Parke

Fort Wayne Canterbury vs. Triton

Hauser vs. Knightstown

Indianapolis Lutheran vs. Anderson Prep Academy

Vincennes Rivet vs. Shakamak

Northeast Dubois vs. West Washington

CLASS 2A BRACKET 

Regional Championships

Wapahani vs. Lapel

Oak Hill vs. Central Catholic 

Jimtown vs. Boone Grove

Adams Central vs. Westview

Providence vs. Switzerland County 

University vs. Greencastle

Evansville Mater Dei vs. Barr-Reeve

Shenandoah vs. Triton Central

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Regional Championships

NorthWood vs. New Prairie 

Norwell vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Delta vs. Western

Andrean vs. Highland

Cathedral vs. Guerin Catholic 

New Palestine vs. Cascade

Scottsburg vs. Greensburg

Evansville Central vs. Jasper

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Regional Championships

Valparaiso vs. Crown Point

Homestead vs. Snider

Westfield vs. Harrison

Goshen vs. Penn

Evansville North vs. Seymour

North Central vs. Greenfield-Central

Franklin Community vs. Terre Haute North Vigo

Center Grove vs. Brownsburg

Published
