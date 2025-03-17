High School

Jack Butler

Fishers Tigers Justin Kirby (12) passes the ball past Harrison Raiders forward Malachi King (41) Saturday, March 15, 2025, during the IHSAA boys basketball 4A regional championship game at Frankfort High School in Frankfort, Ind. Fishers won 89-39.
The 2025 Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball playoffs continue with the semi-state semifinals and semi-state championships on Saturday, March 29.

High School on SI has brackets, matchups and more for the final two weeks of the Indiana high school boys basketball season.

Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball 2025 state tournament brackets, matchups, game times

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Semi-State Semifinals

Kouts vs. Monroe Central

Triton vs. Clinton Prairie

Orleans vs. Hauser

Liberty Christian vs. Clay City

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Semi-State Semifinals

21st Century Charter vs. Wapahani

Manchester vs. Jimtown

Parke Heritage vs. Forest Park

University vs. Linton-Stockton

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Semi-State Semifinals

Maconaquah vs. South Bend St. Joseph

East Chicago Central vs. Delta

New Palestine vs. Brownstown Central

Princeton vs. Crispus Attucks

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Semi-State Semifinals

South Bend Riley vs. Fishers

Homestead vs. Crown Point

Terre Haute North Vigo vs. Lawrence North

Jeffersonville vs. Mt. Vernon

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

