Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball 2025 state tournament brackets, matchups, game times
The 2025 Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball playoffs continue with the semi-state semifinals and semi-state championships on Saturday, March 29.
High School on SI has brackets, matchups and more for the final two weeks of the Indiana high school boys basketball season.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Semi-State Semifinals
Kouts vs. Monroe Central
Triton vs. Clinton Prairie
Orleans vs. Hauser
Liberty Christian vs. Clay City
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Semi-State Semifinals
21st Century Charter vs. Wapahani
Manchester vs. Jimtown
Parke Heritage vs. Forest Park
University vs. Linton-Stockton
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Semi-State Semifinals
Maconaquah vs. South Bend St. Joseph
East Chicago Central vs. Delta
New Palestine vs. Brownstown Central
Princeton vs. Crispus Attucks
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Semi-State Semifinals
South Bend Riley vs. Fishers
Homestead vs. Crown Point
Terre Haute North Vigo vs. Lawrence North
Jeffersonville vs. Mt. Vernon
