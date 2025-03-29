High School

Live score updates: Fishers vs. Jeffersonville in Indiana high school boys basketball Class 4A championship

Get real-time updates from the 2025 IHSAA Class 4A championship between the Tigers and the Red Devils

Jack Butler

Jeffersonville Red Devils players yell in excitement Saturday, March 22, 2025, during the game at New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle. The Jeffersonville Red Devils defeated the Mt. Vernon Marauders, 63-59..
Jeffersonville Red Devils players yell in excitement Saturday, March 22, 2025, during the game at New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle. The Jeffersonville Red Devils defeated the Mt. Vernon Marauders, 63-59.

The Fishers Tigers (30-0) play the Jeffersonville Red Devils (23-5) in the 2025 Indiana (IHSAA) high school boys basketball Class 4A state championship on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fishers is looking for its second consecutive state championship. Jefferson has not played in the championship game since 1993.

The game is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET.

This page will be updated with score and game information. Refresh the game for the latest update.

Updates will be here once the game begins.

Published
