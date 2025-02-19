High School

Indiana (IHSAA) high school girls basketball 2025 state tournament brackets, matchups, game times

Jack Butler

Pike High School junior Komari Booker (2) brings the ball up court during the first half of an IHSAA girls’ regional championship game against Franklin Central High School, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Decatur Central High School.
The Indiana (IHSAA) high school girls basketball state tournament continues with the Semi-State Semifinals on Saturday, February 22.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Semi-State Semifinals

Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Central Catholic

North Miami vs. Marquette Catholic

South Decatur vs. Borden

Anderson Prep Academy vs. Northeast Dubois

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Semi-State Semifinals

Whitko vs. Eastside

Sheridan vs. Rensselaer Central

Parke Heritage vs. South Knox

Brownstown Central vs. Heritage Christian

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Semi-State Semifinals

Norwell vs. Delta

Columbia City vs. Highland

Cathedral vs. Roncalli

Greensburg vs. Evansville Central

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Semi-State Semifinals

Hamilton Southeastern vs. Valparaiso

Warsaw vs. McCutheon

Pike vs. Bloomington South

Gibson Southern vs. Lawrence North

