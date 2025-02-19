Indiana (IHSAA) high school girls basketball 2025 state tournament brackets, matchups, game times
The Indiana (IHSAA) high school girls basketball state tournament continues with the Semi-State Semifinals on Saturday, February 22.
High School on SI has brackets for every bracket of the Indiana high school girls basketball playoffs
Indiana (IHSAA) high school girls basketball 2025 state tournament brackets
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Semi-State Semifinals
Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Central Catholic
North Miami vs. Marquette Catholic
South Decatur vs. Borden
Anderson Prep Academy vs. Northeast Dubois
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Semi-State Semifinals
Whitko vs. Eastside
Sheridan vs. Rensselaer Central
Parke Heritage vs. South Knox
Brownstown Central vs. Heritage Christian
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Semi-State Semifinals
Norwell vs. Delta
Columbia City vs. Highland
Cathedral vs. Roncalli
Greensburg vs. Evansville Central
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Semi-State Semifinals
Hamilton Southeastern vs. Valparaiso
Warsaw vs. McCutheon
Pike vs. Bloomington South
Gibson Southern vs. Lawrence North
