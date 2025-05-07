Indiana's IHSAA approves girls flag football as an emerging sport
One of the nation's fastest growing sports is making headway on coming to the Hoosier State for the 2025-2026 school year.
According to a report by the Indianapolis Star, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) passed in a 17-1 vote to add girls flag football as an emerging sport for 2025-2026.
Though this vote didn't approve girls flag football being officially recognized by the IHSAA, over 50 percent of the membership would have to be participating in the sport with teams, per the report.
Per the report, sports like girls’ wrestling and boys’ volleyball in Indiana just were officially recognized this 2024-2025 school year after first being emerging sports.
One of the most recent states to fully adopt flag football as a officially recognized sport within their state's governing body was Washington, who became the 16th such state to do so.
What WIAA amendments passed for 2025? Girls flag football finds end zone in second attempt as sanctioned sport
The following 16 states currently recognize girls flag football as a high school sport:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
California
Colorado
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Louisiana
Nevada
New York
Pennsylvania
Tennessee
Washington
Montana
