Indianapolis High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the Indianapolis metro area on Friday, October 3, including 11 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 13 Warren Central at No. 7 Lawrence North.
Mt. Vernon at New Castle - 7:00 PM
Shelbyville at New Palestine - 7:00 PM
Richmond at Marion - 7:00 PM
Wes-Del at Park Tudor - 7:00 PM
Northview at South Putnam - 7:00 PM
Central Catholic at Tipton - 7:00 PM
Switzerland County at South Decatur - 7:00 PM
Western Boone at Southmont - 7:00 PM
North White at South Newton - 7:00 PM
North Miami at South Central - 7:00 PM
Shenandoah at Northeastern - 7:00 PM
Mitchell at North Daviess - 7:00 PM
Lapel at Heritage Christian - 7:00 PM
Osceola Grace Eagles at Monroe Central - 7:00 PM
Eastern at Tri-Central - 7:00 PM
Milan at Eastern Hancock - 7:00 PM
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook - 7:00 PM
Delphi Community at Sheridan - 7:00 PM
West Lafayette at Logansport - 7:00 PM
Tindley at Christel House Manual - 7:00 PM
Centerville at Union County - 7:00 PM
Tri-West Hendricks at Monrovia - 7:00 PM
Western at Tippecanoe Valley - 7:00 PM
Tri at Knightstown - 7:00 PM
Southwood at Peru - 7:00 PM
Irvington Preparatory Academy at Blackhawk Christian - 7:00 PM
Owen Valley at West Vigo - 7:00 PM
Hagerstown at Winchester Community - 7:00 PM
Frontier at Tri-County - 7:00 PM
Blackford at Oak Hill - 7:00 PM
Northwestern at Wabash - 7:00 PM
South Vermillion at Fountain Central - 7:00 PM
Edinburgh at North Central - 7:00 PM
Eastern Greene at North Decatur - 7:00 PM
Elwood at Mississinewa - 7:00 PM
Pioneer at Culver Community - 7:00 PM
Covington at Seeger - 7:00 PM
Cloverdale at Brown County - 7:00 PM
Cass at Maconaquah - 7:00 PM
Lawrenceburg at Rushville - 7:00 PM
Clinton Prairie at Taylor - 7:00 PM
Clinton Central at Carroll - 7:00 PM
Cambridge City Lincoln at Union City - 7:00 PM
Attica at Riverton Parke - 7:00 PM
Indian Creek at Triton Central - 7:00 PM
Guerin Catholic at Pike - 7:00 PM
Greenfield-Central at Yorktown - 7:00 PM
Martinsville at Perry Meridian - 7:00 PM
Hamilton Heights at Twin Lakes - 7:00 PM
North Putnam at Frankfort - 7:00 PM
Whiteland at Mooresville - 7:00 PM
Seymour at Jennings County - 7:00 PM
Alexandria-Monroe at Frankton - 7:00 PM
Franklin Community at Plainfield - 7:00 PM
Jefferson at Kokomo - 7:00 PM
Sullivan at Edgewood - 7:00 PM
Lebanon at Danville - 7:00 PM
Delta at Pendleton Heights - 7:00 PM
North Montgomery at Crawfordsville - 7:00 PM
Indianapolis Crispus Attucks at Indianapolis Shortridge - 7:00 PM
Cascade at Greencastle - 7:00 PM
Rensselaer Central at Benton Central - 7:00 PM
Batesville at Greensburg - 7:00 PM
Decatur Central at Greenwood - 7:00 PM
Columbus East at Bloomington North - 7:00 PM
Muncie Central at Anderson - 7:00 PM
Warren Central at Lawrence North - 7:00 PM
Lawrence Central at North Central - 7:00 PM
Beech Grove at Speedway - 7:00 PM
Bedford North Lawrence at Floyd Central - 7:00 PM
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard at Harrison - 7:00 PM
Noblesville at Hamilton Southeastern - 7:00 PM
Franklin Central at Fishers - 7:00 PM
Bloomington South at Columbus North - 7:00 PM
Cathedral at Center Grove - 7:00 PM
Carmel at Ben Davis - 7:00 PM
Westfield at Avon - 7:00 PM
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory at Arsenal Technical - 7:00 PM
Roncalli at La Salle - 7:00 PM
Zionsville at Brownsburg - 7:00 PM
Terre Haute North Vigo at Southport - 7:30 PM
Connersville at East Central - 7:30 PM
View all Indianapolis Metro High School Football Scoreboard
