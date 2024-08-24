Mark Zackery IV, blue chip Notre Dame commit, scores 100-yard interception return
Notre Dame commit Mark Zackery IV delivered a head-turning highlight in an Indiana high school football opener between state powers on Friday night.
Zackery IV, a four-star cornerback for top-ranked Ben Davis (Indiana), hauled back a 100-yard interception return for touchdown against Cathedral.
The play, which came with 8:49 left in the fourth quarter, breathed life into an otherwise lopsided shocker between two ranked teams.
Footage of the play was captured by Indianapolis Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep.
It was the first score in a game for Ben Davis, the top-ranked team in Indiana entering the season, cutting the Giants' deficit to three scores. But Cathedral held on and won, 24-6.
Zackery IV is the nation's No. 6 rated cornerback, No. 60 overall recruit and the No. 3 prospect in Indiana, per 247 Sports.
As a junior, he had four interception, three fumble recoveries and 39 tackles in 14 games on top of his 53 catches, 823 receiving yards and eight TDs.
Ben Davis won the Indiana class 6A state championship in 2023 and finished 13-1 on the season.
Cathedral returns an experienced offensive line and all-state tailback Jalen Bonds (1,259 yards in 2023) from a team that went 8-4.
