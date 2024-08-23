Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (8/23/2024)
Ben Davis is back on top.
The Giants, who defeated Brownsburg to win the Indiana Class 6A championship and finish 13-1 a year ago, are poised for another strong season in 2024 and open the season where they left off last season – ranked No. 1 in Indiana.
Here is the first look at the SBLive Indiana Power 25 high school football rankings for the 2024 season, leading off with the Ben Davis Giants.
• For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our high school football scoreboard: STATEWIDE INDIANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Indiana high school football rankings
1. Ben Davis (13-1)
Final 2023 ranking: 1
The Giants graduated All-State quarterback Thomas Gotkowski (Miami - Ohio) from last year's Class 6A state champs, but have plenty of star power returning. Four-star Notre Dame recruit Mark Zackery IV caught 53 passes for 823 yards and eight touchdowns last season, while All-State running back Alijah Price was a 1,000-yard rusher with 17 total TDs. Zackery, who also had four interceptions, and lineman Isiah White (11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks) lead a defense that held opponents to 80 yards per game rushing.
2. Crown Point (13-1)
Final 2023 ranking: 4
Last year's Class 6A runner-up, Crown Point has the potential to score points in bunches again. Miami (Ohio) commit Noah Ehrlich is back at quarterback after completing 64% of his passes for 2,453 yards and 27 touchdowns to go along with 374 rushing yards and 10 more scores. Also returning is running back Larry Ellison, who had 2,084 total yards and 29 TDs. There's size on the offensive line with center Nate Gregory (6-2, 265), guards Austin Rivera (6-2, 290) and Austin Reading (5-10, 220) and tackle Nolan Cicero (6-5, 280).
3. Center Grove (11-2)
Final 2023 ranking: 2
The Center Grove Trojans have some major offensive pieces to replace from the team that lost in overtime to eventual champ Ben Davis in a 6A semistate. Gone are quarterback Tyler Cherry, an Indiana recruit who passed for 3,156 yards and 34 TDs, and receiver Noah Coy, who accounted for 1,417 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. Brevin Holubar is an experienced pass catcher back. Defensive playmakers back include linemen Ryder Woolwine (three tackles for loss, four sacks) and Kobe Cherry (six tackles for loss, three sacks) along with defensive back Luke Barnett (six interceptions).
4. Hamilton Southeastern (9-3)
Final 2023 ranking: 11
Hamilton Southeastern returns a veteran quarterback in three-year starter Chandler Weston, who passed for 1,415 yards and 10 TDs and ran for another 295 yards and four TDs for a 9-3 team. Azariah Wallace is also back after rushing for 595 yards and nine touchdowns, while tackle Cameron Gorin returns to anchor the offensive line. Mason Alexander is a three-year starter in the secondary.
5. Brownsburg (9-1)
Final 2023 ranking: 3
The Bulldogs lost a lot of firepower from the 9-1 team that fell to eventual Class 6A champ Ben Davis in a sectional semifinal. Gone for Brownsburg are quarterback Jake Dunn (1,686 passing yards, 17 TDs; 442 rushing yards, five TDs), running back Garrett Sherrell (2,333 total yards, 28 TDs) and receivers Corey Smith (724 yards, seven TDs) and Cayden Olinger (663 yards, four TDs). There's talent back on defense, though, with linemen Mason Keifer, linebacker Alex Burke and defensive back Davin Pearson among others.
6. Carmel (5-5)
Final 2023 ranking: NR
The Greyhounds are looking to take a big step forward after going 5-5. Junior quarterback Anthony Coellner returns for Carmel after throwing for 937 yards, running for another 298 and accounting for 10 TDs. Collin Johnson is an experienced running back who had 447 yards on 97 touches last season. The defense shows promise with the likes of defensive backs Jimmie Wimbush (82 tackles) and Drew Cannon (three tackles for loss) as well as linebacker Will Massey (five tackles for loss).
7. Westfield (11-2)
Final 2023 ranking: 5
Veteran assistant Josh Miracle takes over a Westfield team that finished 11-2 after losing in double overtime to Crown Point in a Class 6A semistate. Quarterback Jackson Gilbert, who accounted for 2,350 yards and 30 touchdowns, is gone but there's an experienced group of receivers in Gabe Aramboles, Beau Braun and Parker Knott.
8. Fishers (7-4)
Final 2023 ranking: 15
The Fishers Tigers have an elite pass catcher in Stanford commit JonAnthony Hall, who caught 69 passes for 1,955 yards and six TDs for a 7-4 team. Lineman Tyler Maynard (five tackles for loss), linebacker Jev Hutton (seven tackles for loss, two sacks) and defensive back Owen Folta are players to watch on defense.
9. Fort Wayne Carroll (7-3)
Final 2023 ranking: 22
Iowa commit Jimmy Sullivan is back at quarterback for Carroll after throwing for 1,748 yards and 20 touchdowns for a 7-3 team. He added 425 yards and five TDs on the ground. All-State center Caiden Abbs, a 6-4, 280-pound Illinois State commit, is a three-year starter on the offensive line. Defensive lineman Brody Beeks (three tackles for loss, two sacks) is among those back on defense.
10. Lawrence North (7-4)
Final 2023 ranking: 21
The experienced Lawrence North Wildcats have the potential to improve on last year's 7-4 record with returning playmakers such as Indiana commit Davion Chandler (891 receiving yards, 13 TDs) at wide receiver and sophomore Izayveon Moore (1,127 rushing yards, 11 total TDs) at running back. Among those back on defense are linemen Anthony Ludington (14 tackles for loss, 10 sacks) and Phil Allen (nine tackles for loss, four sacks), linebacker Caleb Beeler (13 tackles for loss, four sacks) and defensive back Daione Lunsford (11 tackles for loss).
Indiana's top 2025 high school football recruits
11. Merrillville (10-3)
Final 2023 ranking: 13
The Merrillville Pirates have been a consistent power in Northwest Indiana and there's no reason to expect that to change in 2024. Junior JacQuarious Johnson ran for 1,130 yards and nine TDs for a 10-3 team, which also returns offensive linemen Jordan Sanders, Quitman Ireland, Jaden Swanson and Shaun Hicks among 17 full-time starters.
12. Fort Wayne Snider (13-1)
Final 2023 ranking: 8
After going 13-1 and winning the Class 5A title last season, the Snider Panthers were bumped up to 6A because of the IHSAA success factor. They lost two big offensive playmakers in running back Uriah Buchanan, who ran for 1,972 yards and 29 TDs, and quarterback Ke'Ron Billingsley, who had 1,813 total yards and 19 TDs. Lineman Adam Blakey (six tackles for loss, three sacks), linebacker Landen Fry (85 tackles) and defensive back Brandon Logan (95 tackles, six interceptions) are back on defense.
13. Cathedral (8-4)
Final 2023 ranking: 7
Three-year starting quarterback Danny O'Neil is now at San Diego State and there are a lot of other spots to fill for Cathedral from last year's 8-4 team. But All-State running back Jalen Bonds returns after finishing with 1,259 yards on 195 touches. Manny Egan, Nick Neale and Eli Gigerich provide experience on the offensive line, while defensive back Jack Lockhart is a capable veteran defender.
14. Warren Central (5-7)
Final 2023 ranking: NR
The Warriors had an uncharacteristic losing record last year at 5-7, but Warren Central is a good bet to bounce back this fall. There are two experienced quarterbacks in Keith Jackson, who was limited to four games because of injury, and Anthony Dennison. Jaylyn Moore (1,020 total yards, eight TDs) and James Clark (559 rushing yards) are proven runners.
15. Decatur Central (11-3)
Final 2023 ranking: 12
Last year's Class 5A runner-up, Decatur Central returns a pair of key offensive pieces from an 11-3 team in quarterback Bo Polston (2,074 total yards, 25 TDs) and running back N'Po Dodo (1,509 total yards, 13 TDs). All-State defensive back Mykal Campbell (75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss) is back to lead the defense.
Indiana high school football: Pick the Week 1 winners in Class 6A
16. Valparaiso (9-3)
Final 2023 ranking: 16
Seven offensive starters are back from a Valparaiso team that went 9-3 and won the program's sixth straight sectional title, including running back Thomas Burda (921 rushing yards, four TDs) and linemen Cayleb Sharp, Caiden Reeder and DeAndre Price. Jacob Moore is among the veterans in the defensive secondary, while Ben Fedorchak (66 tackles) returns at linebacker.
17. New Palestine (11-3)
Final 2023 ranking: 18
The New Palestine Dragons were young but talented last fall, finishing 11-3 and losing to eventual Class 4A champ East Central in a semistate. Star runner Grayson Thomas (2,304 rushing yards, 33 TDs) has graduated, but junior quarterback Gavin Neal returns to lead the offense after throwing for 1,469 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran for 499 yards and five TDs.
18. Bloomington North (9-1)
Final 2023 ranking: 20
Alum Anthony Lindsey takes over a Bloomington North team that finished 9-1 a year ago. He'll have one of the state's more productive quarterbacks in Dash King, who passed for 2,239 yards and 22 touchdowns in addition to running for 306 yards and eight scores. Another impact player on offense is receiver Jorian Brooks (724 receiving yards, six TDs).
19. Penn (10-2)
Final 2023 ranking: 9
Pete Riordan, in his first season, is just the third Penn Kingsmen coach in more than 50 years after Chris Geesman (1973-2002, five state titles) and Cory Yeoman (2003-2023). He's not the only new face in the program, which graduated seven Division I recruits from a 10-2 team including linebacker Tommy Powlus (Notre Dame) and running back Jake Balis (Vanderbilt).
20. Bishop Chatard (14-0)
Final 2023 ranking: 6
After going 14-0 en route to their second consecutive Class 3A state title, the Bishop Chatard Trojans move up to 4A this season. Two playmakers back on offense are running back Daniel Shaw (1,266 rushing yards, 17 TDs) and tight end Harrison Forrestal (434 receiving yards). Linebackers Lucas Tremain (5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks) and Eddie Benson (nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks) are among the defensive returners.
Indiana high school football: Pick the Week 1 winners in Class 5A
21. Whiteland (7-5)
Final 2023 ranking: NR
The Whiteland Warriors have plenty of experience back from a 7-5 team that lost to eventual Class 5A runner-up Decatur Central in a regional. Running back Slate Valentine ran for 1,940 yards and 20 touchdowns, while quarterback Oliver Taylor threw for 540 yards and three scores. Kaden Willoughby, Kaden Fleming and Jonah McIntosh all are returning starters on the offensive line.
22. Lawrence Central (4-6)
Final 2023 ranking: NR
Junior quarterback Terry Walker III, who is getting Power Four interest, totaled 843 yards and six touchdowns last season for Lawrence Central while splitting time with since-graduated Bryson Luter for a 4-6 team. Running backs Al Gooden III (800 total yards, eight TDs) and Caron Parks (683 total yards, three TDs) also return.
23. Franklin Central (4-6)
Final 2023 ranking: NR
The Franklin Central Flashes, 4-6 last season, could make a leap this fall behind quarterback Nevan Tutterow, who passed for 1,949 yards and 15 touchdowns a year ago. Steve Kiarie (71 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks) and Jeremy Cox are two proven linebackers.
24. Indianapolis Lutheran (13-0)
Final 2023 ranking: NR
The Saints, who have won 43 straight games, move up to Class 2A after winning their third consecutive Class 1A state title. There's plenty of experience in the passing game for Lutheran, which returns quarterback Jackson Willis (2,555 passing yards, 31 TDs) and receivers DeVuan Jones (611 receiving yards, nine TDs), LJ Ward (311 receiving yards, six TDs) and JaVarrea Cooper (497 receiving yards, seven TDs).
25. East Central (14-0)
Final 2023 ranking: 10
The Trojans graduated Mr. Football Josh Ringer, who finished his career with 6.640 rushing yards and 118 TDs, along with a number of other starters from a 14-0 East Central squad that repeated as the Class 4A state champ. Three veteran offensive linemen return in Wyatt Smith, Noah Brown and Gavin Osterman. There's more experience back on the defensive side with defensive back Carson Pieczonka (4.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions), linebackers Cole Sebastian (seven tackles for loss) and Alex Kuhn (three tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks) and linemen Braden Becknell (six tackles for loss, four sacks) and Brendin Kolter (7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks).
Watch Indiana high school sports on the NFHS Network
Want to watch your favorite team live in action? You can watch several Indiana high school football games each week live on the NFHS Network: Watch live on the NFHS Network
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Follow Indiana high school sports coverage on High School on SI
- Mike Clark | latsch@scorebooklive.com