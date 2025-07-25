Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Indiana High School Quarterback in 2025?
Join High School on SI in taking a look at the top returning high school football quarterbacks in Indiana. The hoosier QB field is stacked in 2025, with several D1 commits amongst their ranks.
We invite you to join in and make your pick in this preseason vote!
Voting concludes Aug. 13 at 11:59 PT.
Terry Walker III, Hamilton Southeastern
The Duke commit threw for 1467 passing yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Walker is transferring from Lawrence Central and will play his senior season at Hamilton Southeastern. He is ranked the 13th dual threat QB in Indiana.
Jett Goldsberry, Heritage Hills
Goldsberry passed for 1807 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2024. In addition, he rushed for 1676 yards and 28 touchdowns. Jett has committed to play for Ole Miss following his senior season.
Bo Polston, Decatur Central
The Toledo commit passed for 2069 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 301 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Anthony Coellner, Carmel
Coellner is committed to play for Troy following his senior season. As a junior, he threw for 1896 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Brayden Holbrook, Lakeland
Holbrook gained 1662 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air in his junior season. In addition, he earned 5 touchdowns on the ground. Holbrook currently has an offer from Miami (OH).
Jack Sorgi, Tri-West
Sorgi passed for 1729 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2024. Entering his junior year, he has already committed to play for Louisville.
Jacob Davis, New Palestine
Davis, the Townson commit, passed for 1949 yards and 23 touchdowns in last years campaign. He also rushed for 662 yards and gained 13 touchdowns on foot.
Oscar Frye, Brownsburg
Frye earned 2510 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air in last year's campaign. Frye was part of Brownsburg's 2024 6A state championship team.
Oscar Sloan, Center Grove
Oscar Sloan, class of 2028 quarterback, enters his sophmore year with several D1 offers. He has already unofficially visited with Notre Dame.
Rylee Biddle, East Noble
Biddle threw for 1784 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. In addition, he let East Noble to the 4A state championship game in 2024.
Download the SB Live App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1