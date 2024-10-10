15 Iowa wrestlers earn a spot in the National High School rankings
The prep wrestling season will be here before you know it, and that means it is time to take a deeper look at the rankings.
High School Sports on SI released an updated version of its 2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings, ranking the best wrestlers from around the country, and to the surprise of nobody, several who call the state of Iowa home are included.
Two-time state champion Dreshaun Ross, who holds a number of Div. I offers already, is the highest ranked individual. Ross, a junior for Fort Dodge Senior High, checks in at No. 2 at 215 pounds.
Ross, though, is currently rehabbing from shoulder surgery that has kept him off the football field this fall. His return to the wrestling mat is unknown at this time.
Sophomore Hayden Schwab from Don Bosco is ranked fourth at 106 pounds. Schwab, the son of University of Northern Iowa head coach Doug Schwab, was a state runner-up last year.
Carter Pearson from Southeast Polk is ranked ninth at 120 pounds with fellow Iowans Alexander Pierce from Iowa City West and Jake Knight of Bettendorf joining him there. Pierce, a junior, is 14th while Knight, also a junior who recently committed to the University of Oklahoma, is 24th.
Nico DeSalvo from Southeast Polk is 14th at 106 pounds; Dawson Youngblut of Jesup is 17th and Timothy Koester of Bettendorf is 18th at 132; Blake Fox is 26th at 144; Maximus Dhabolt from Ankeny Centennial is 25th and Nolan Fellers of Bondurant-Farrar is 29th at 150; Kyler Knaack of Don Bosco is 15th at 157; Bettendorf’s Lincoln Jipp is 23rd at 165; Jipp’s teammate, Brayden Koester, is 21st at 175; and Cooper Martinson from Southeast Polk is 13th at 285.
Earning honorable mention recognition is Maximus Riggins, Southeast Polk; Justis Jesuroga, Southeast Polk; Koy Davidson, Fort Dodge; Danarii Mickel, Ames; and Mason Koehler from Glenwood.