2025-26 Boys Wrestling 126-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Boys Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

106 | 113 | 120 | 126 |

2025-26 126-Pound Boys High School Wrestling National Champion:

Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

Grey Burnett earned his third Division I state championship on a 4-1 win against No. 8 Tommy Wurster (Dublin Coffman). Burnett was a champ at Wadsworth GIT, Perrysburg, and Ironman.

The Ironman final was opposite No. 2 Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) with Burnett winning 4-2. When Buchanan came to Brecksville, Rocklin Zinkin was up at 126 pounds and handed Burnett his sole loss of the season in the ultimate tiebreaker.

The junior, who finished the year with a 43-1 record, was an U17 World Bronze Medalist last summer. At the U.S. Open, where he earned the World Team spot, Burnett beat No. 3 Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK).

2025-26 High School On SI 126-Pound Boys Wrestling All-Americans

Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ)

Final National Ranking: 2

Kenny won an U17 World Title between his eighth-grade year and freshman campaign, so he’s been at the top of our rankings since his debut. The junior is now a two-time New Jersey state champion after finishing third in his first trip to Atlantic City.

Kenny was third at Fargo, adding a win over Villasenor to his resume with his loss coming to Georgia’s Antonio Mills (No. 2 at 132 pounds). Kenny beat Villasenor again at Ironman. Ater tasting defeat at Ironman, Kenny went unscathed the rest of the way collecting gold at PowerAde and Escape the Rock.

Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

Final National Ranking: 3

In the same year, Kenny won a World Title, Villasenor was third at the Worlds. He parlayed that into a successful high school career thus far and picked up his second 6A Oklahoma State Crown in two tries. Villasenor transferred to Stillwater head of his sophomore season from Colorado, where he was a freshman 5A state titlist.

Villasenor started piling up big wins this year at the Elite 8 Duals in the fall. At that affair, Villasenor beat No. 6 Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA), No. 13 Dom Deputy (Chestnut Riddge, PA), and No. 20 Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ). A runner-up finish at Super 32 came after that.

Villasenor was fourth at Ironman and added a win over Wurster to his ledger. From that point forward, the junior would not lose again as he collected crowns at the KC Stampede, Doc Buchanan, and the 6A states.

At Doc B, Villasenor edged No. 4 Freddy Bachman (Faith Christian Academy, PA), 7-6, in the first-place match, and also dropped a 7-2 loss on No. 7 Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA).

Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

Final National Ranking: 4

Ahead of his freshman campaign, Bachmann was an U17 World Silver Medalist, losing to Illinois’ Dom Munaretto in the gold medal match. His accolades lead to this weight having four World Medalists in the top four slots.

After winning his first state title with a 43-0 record, Bachmann could not replicate his world stage magic in 2025 and did not earn a medal. The sophomore was fourth at Super 32 (at 132 pounds) then dropped down to 126 for Doc B and subsequent events.

A 40-1 record was posted on the way to AA state title number two, which came on a 6-2 decision of No. 12 Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley).

Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

Final National Ranking: 5

Schwab’s placement at number five is the culmination of a solid career with his only recent losses being to two-time World Champion Sammy Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) and Antonio Mills. The loss to Sanchez came in the finals of the U.S. Open as they battled for the World Team Position.

Mills gave Schwab fits at the U20 Freestyle World Team Trials. At the trials, Schwab beat California’s Henry Aslikyan (No. 9 at 120 pounds). Iowa is limited to mostly instate competition as they have very strict travel regulations, therefore, during the season, they need the top guys to come to them and that did not happen for Schwab as he was not pushed at all on the way to a 34-0 record and 1A state crown number two after being second his first season.

Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

Final National Ranking: 6

The sophomore improved on his silver medal at states by picking up the 126-pound gold on a 1-0 decision of Sidhu. It was Ruiz’s fourth consecutive win over Sidhu going back to Doc B, where Ruiz took third (losing to Bachmann). The other wins over Sidhu came during the California postseason.

Sidhu beat Ruiz in their first encounter of the season at Buchanan’s Zinkin Classic, 7-5, in the finals. Ruiz brought a Brecksville Bracket home in December when he captured the 132-pound championship with two wins over wrestlers ranked at 132, No. 8 Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson, MI) and No. 30 Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH).

Ruiz competed at Super 32 and placed fifth at 126 pounds, defeating No. 18 Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) in the placement match and securing wins versus Deputy and No. 21 Lander Bosh (Layton, UT).

Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

Sidhu has been a solid performer over his career but took a step up this year, starting at Fargo last summer when he placed seventh with wins over Bosh and No. 22 Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI). One of his losses there was to Texas’ Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall), who has wins over Paul Ruiz and Wurster. After placing fifth at Doc B, Mikey Ruiz disappeared and did not finish the season, hence his omission from this report.

Sidhu had a great December, winning championships at the Scuffle at Eastvale and Zinkin. At Eastvale, Sidhu easily handled Aslikyan, 7-1. Sidhu was fourth at Doc B, gaining “Ws” against No. 10 Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) and Bixby’s Oklahoma’s Isiah Jones (No. 19 at 120). Following Doc B, Sidhu played second fiddle to Paul Ruiz at their district, masters, and state tournament.

Tommy Wurster (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

Final National Ranking: 8

Wurster finished second at the DI Ohio states as a freshman. But the sophomore made some big strides last summer as he captured a PanAm Gold over Florida’s Jovanni Tovar (No. 7 at 120 pounds). Wurster also pocketed a 16U Freestyle Fargo Gold, beating Tovar a second time as well as Pennsylvania’s Mateo Gallegos (No. 16 at 120).

Wurster reached the Ironman Podium in the sixth spot, was third at Brecksville (with a loss to Zinkin), then fell in the state finals to Burnett, 4-1.

Remaining 2025-26 126-Pound Boys Wrestling National Rankings

9-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

10-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

11-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

12-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, JR

13-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

14-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

15-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

16-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

17-Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

18-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

19-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

20-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO

21-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

22-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

23-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

24-Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

25-Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

26-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

27-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

28-Frank Leanza (Manheim Township, PA) FR

29-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

30-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

Honorable Mention:

CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

Jax Fuhrman (Delone Catholic, PA) FR

Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR