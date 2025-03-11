3A semifinal field complete on day two of boys state tournament
Tuesday at the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament brought with it the conclusion of the Class 3A quarterfinals from Des Moines and Wells Fargo Arena.
After Clear Lake and ADM advanced late Monday night, Cedar Rapids Xavier and MOC-Floyd Valley joined them in the final four on Thursday. Clear Lake and ADM square off at 10:30 a.m. while Cedar Rapids Xavier plays MOC-Floyd Valley after.
AJ Evans scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds with four blocked shot as Xavier topped Knoxville, 52-37. Leading nearly throughout, Xavier put Knoxville away with a 16-5 fourth quarter.
Lorenzo Pino added 12 points and Zander Murray had 11 with six rebounds. Kaleb Wilgenbusch recorded 10 rebounds and eight points with three assists and two steals.
For Knoxville, who entered state a perfect 24-0, Landen Norris scored 14 points. Drake Larson and Kaiden Smith both had seven rebounds.
MOC-Floyd Valley 55, Ballard 51
Blake Aalbers shined bright, scoring 24 points while going 12 of 14 from the free throw line to help MOC-Floyd Valley eliminate Ballard, 55-51.
Ahman Langton and Carter Van Gelder both scored 12 with Van Gelder grabbing seven rebounds. Aalbers also had six rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Jude Gibson scored 22 points with Easton Erland adding eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks for Ballard. The Bombers mounted a late rally, outscoring MOC-Floyd Valley in the second half, 39-30.
More to come
The remaining games on Tuesday will be the 2A quarterfinals with defending champion and top-seed Western Christian among those in action. High School Sports on SI will have complete recaps from those games.