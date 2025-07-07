Algona’s Tate Slagle doing his best Shohei Ohtani impersonation
What Shohei Ohtani has done over the past few years at the Major League Baseball level is mind-blowing. But here within the Iowa borders, a senior is trying to do his best impersonation.
Algona High School multi-sport standout Tate Slagle is currently ranked first in the entire state in pitching strikeouts while sitting tied for fourth in home runs.
Slagle, who has committed to the University of Iowa to play baseball, helped Algona with extended postseason football runs and was a medalist in wrestling this past winter.
RELATED: Iowa high school baseball: Top senior baseball players
But on the baseball diamond is where he shines the brightest.
Slagle has 108 strikeouts entering the week, which is five ahead of second place Colton Moffit of Baxter. He is 6-1 with a save over nine appearances and eight starts, owning an earned un average of 0.48 with a WHIP of 0.81.
That breaks down to Slagle allowing only three earned runs - and five total - over 43-plus innings pitched and just 15 hits, as opponents are batting .083 off him.
At the plate, Slagle, who became the program’s career home run leader, is hitting .522 with an on-base percentage of .619 and a slugging of .989, driving in 44 while scoring 45 times with 13 doubles and a triple to go along with 15 steals.