All the Class 1A Games in Week 1 of Iowa High School Football
Just a few days remain in August, and that means Week 1 of the Iowa high school football regular season is here.
As we approach the first big Friday Night Lights of the fall, let us take a look at some of the top games by classification on the schedule this week.
Here are some of the top games in 1A in Iowa high school football for Week 1:
Grundy Center vs. Aplington-Parkersburg
Not too long ago, Aplington-Parkersburg was positioned in the seat that is now reserved for Grundy Center. The Spartans have won three consecutive state titles, and 39 games overall. Quarterback Judd Jirovsky returns to lead the fifth-longest active win streak in the nation.
Tri-Center vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert
Last year, Tri-Center captured the Class A state champion behind an aerial attack led by A.J. Harder. Harder is back, as are 1,000-yard receivers Cael Witt and Zach Nelson. This game was a blowout in favor of the Trojans a year ago, as they dominated Council Bluffs St. Albert, 49-16. Overall, the Falcons lead the series, 8-3, since 2008.
Wilton vs. Iowa City Regina
Iowa City Regina had dominated this series, winning 14 in a row before suffering a stunning 21-14 loss in the playoffs last year to Wilton. The Regals had won just a few weeks earlier, 20-8, but were unable to complete the sweep. Iowa City Regina features the likes of Kyle Tracy, Savion Miller and Tate Wallace.
Rest of the Class 1A Week 1 Iowa High School Football Schedule
- Mason City Newman vs. Central Springs (Thursday)
- Underwood vs. Harlan (Thursday)
- ACGC vs. Panorama (Thursday)
- Grand View Christian vs. Interstate 35
- Alta-Aurelia vs. Westwood
- Dyersville Beckman vs. Waterloo Columbus
- Camanche vs. Tipton
- Cascade vs. Bellevue
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows vs. Belmond-Klemme
- Dike-New Hartford vs. Jesup
- Emmetsburg vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
- Western Christian vs. West Lyon
- Hudson vs. North Linn
- IKM-Manning vs. East Sac County
- Lake Mills vs. Eagle Grove
- Le Mars Gehlen vs. Hinton
- Lisbon vs. East Buchanan
- Louisa-Muscatine vs. Wapello
- Lynnville-Sully vs. Pleasantville
- Manson Northwest Webster vs. Southeast Valley
- South Hamilton vs. Saint Ansgar
- Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU
- Mount Ayr vs. Shenandoah
- New London vs. Cardinal
- Nodaway Valley vs. West Central Valley
- North Mahaska vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Northeast vs. Durant
- Ogden vs. Perry
- PCM vs. Sigourney Keota
- Ridge View vs. OABCIG
- Riverside vs. Treynor
- Sioux Central vs. Pocahontas Area
- South Central Calhoun vs. Earlham
- South Hardin vs. West Marshall
- Southwest Valley vs. Red Oak
- Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. South Winneshiek
- West Hancock vs. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- MFL MarMac vs. Crestwood
- New Hampton vs. Union