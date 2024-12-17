Arrest made in attack on middle school official in Burlington, Iowa
Urban Morris has been identified as the suspect involved in an assault at a local middle school basketball game in Iowa. And as you will soon find out, this is not the first time he has done something like this.
The Burlington Police Department released his name on Tuesday, charging Morris with four different crimes. He is accused of assaulting one referee and threatening a second during a basketball game at Edward Stone Middle School in Burlington, Iowa.
During the heinous attack by Morris, the referee obtained minor injuries to his face. Morris fled the scene before officials could arrive.
The incident took place last Friday night and police were able to identify Morris as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued and Morris turned himself in to the Des Mount County Jail on Tuesday. He was booked on assault (serious misdemeanor), assault (simple misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (simple misdemeanor) and two counts of harassment first degree (aggravated misdemeanor).
This is not the first time Morris has been charged with these crimes.
Back in 2022, he was accused of assaulting a certified official with the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Patrick Weber, after Weber ejected him for sustained verbal abuse during a game.
Following the ejection, Morris returned between games at the tournament in Keokuk and struck Weber. The event was a fundraiser for Fort Madison High School girls basketball, with almost 30 teams involved in the tournament.
While in Lee County Jail, Morris was charged with assault causing serious injury or mental illness after he attacked another inmate, according to a report by PenCityCurrent.com.