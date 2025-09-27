Beau Burns Places Name in Iowa High School Football Record Books
It has been an incredible season for BGM High School standout Beau Burns already this year, and that only continued on Friday night.
Burns accounted for 10 offensive touchdowns in a convincing 74-21 victory at home over Martensdale-St. Marys in Week 5 Iowa high school football action.
That total puts Burns No. 2 on the state’s all-time charts for 11-player football, tying him with Skeets Haltom of Creston and Clyde Christensen from Alta.
Both of those marks came within a week of one another back in 1931, as four years prior, Cap Stephenson of Lorimor set the state record with 11 touchdowns vs. Prescott.
Earlier this year, Nolan Kriegel of Iowa Valley had a 10-touchdown game, putting himself second on the state’s eight-player list.
Burns had 441 yards rushing on 23 carries and another 171 yards passing on 10 of 16 in the win.. Eight of the scores came on the ground and the other two were passing TDs. That comes out to 19.2 yards per rush and over 17 yards per completion.
BGM took a 21-14 lead after the first quarter before scoring 19 points in the second. They had three touchdowns in the third and two more in the fourth, holding Martensdale-St. Marys out of the end zone over the final 24 minutes of play.
Landon Hassett caught four passes for 96 yards, as both Sully Thompson and Ethan Bridgewater each had a receiving touchdown. Izaha Thompson threw one of the TD passes.
Last year, the Bears played eight-player football, and Burns put up video game-like numbers. He is once again doing that in the 11-player ranks, completing 67 percent of his passes for 897 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing 114 times for 1,374 yards and 22 TDs.
BGM takes a 3-2 record into a road game at Earlham next week.