Brother Of Iowa High School Football Standout, NFL Player Makes College Decision
An Iowa high school football standout who is the brother of a former NFL wide receiver has made his college decision official.
Mohamed Darboh, who will be a senior this coming fall at Des Moines Lincoln High School, announced on social media that he will attend the University of Northern Iowa, a top NCAA Division I FCS program located in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
“COMMITTED!” Darboh posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m beyond grateful to announce that I will be continuing my journey at the University of Northern Iowa! All glory to God, thank you to everyone who believed in me! LET’S WORK!!”
Mohamed Darboh's Brother, Amara Darboh, Played At Michigan, In The NFL For Number Of Years
Darboh is the brother of Amara Darboh, a former Iowa high school football standout who played at Dowling Catholic High School and attended the University of Michigan. ESPN ranked him as the No. 1 prospect in Iowa high school football his senior year while Scout.com had him as the No. 32 wide receiver in the country.
He was named all-Big Ten Conference after catching 52 passes for 826 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016.
Amara Darboh was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft as the No. 106 overall pick in the third round. He would also play for the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. He caught eight passes for 71 yards during his NFL career.
Des Moines Lincoln Standout Recorded 12.5 Quarterback Sacks Last Year
Last year as a junior for the Railsplitters, Mohamed Darboh had 69 tackles, with 57 solo stops, 19 tackles for loss and 12.5 quarterback sacks. He also recovered a fumble on defense.
Earlier this year, Darboh picked up offers from schools such as Northwest Missouri State, Upper Iowa, Bemidji State, St. Thomas, Drake and Grand View. He took a visit to Cedar Falls to compete in front of Northern Iowa in May, going through several football drills and getting tested.
Lincoln Returns Several Key Players In 2026 On The Football Field
Darboh will be part of a large number of returning players for Des Moines Lincoln in 2026, as he is joined by classmate and starting quarterback Dominic Severino and 300-yard rushers Braylen Jenkins and Nyameadom Kwakye.
On defense, Darboh, Dayvon Wesley, Derek Dare, Nazaret Ybarra, Max Jones, Dalton Armstrong and Anthony Macareno all had double-digit tackle totals last fall.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker