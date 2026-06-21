Brother Of Iowa High School Football Standout, NFL Player Makes College Decision

An Iowa high school football standout who is the brother of a former NFL wide receiver has made his college decision official.

Mohamed Darboh, who will be a senior this coming fall at Des Moines Lincoln High School, announced on social media that he will attend the University of Northern Iowa, a top NCAA Division I FCS program located in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

“COMMITTED!” Darboh posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m beyond grateful to announce that I will be continuing my journey at the University of Northern Iowa! All glory to God, thank you to everyone who believed in me! LET’S WORK!!”

COMMITTED!! 💜💛🐾

I’m beyond grateful to announce that I will be continuing my journey at the University of Northern Iowa!

All glory to God, thank you to everyone who believed in me! LET’S WORK!! #GoPanthers #AGTG #FOOTBALL@UNIFootball pic.twitter.com/R2fFO3LJN5 — Mohamed Darboh (@MDarboh9612) June 20, 2026

Mohamed Darboh's Brother, Amara Darboh, Played At Michigan, In The NFL For Number Of Years

Darboh is the brother of Amara Darboh, a former Iowa high school football standout who played at Dowling Catholic High School and attended the University of Michigan. ESPN ranked him as the No. 1 prospect in Iowa high school football his senior year while Scout.com had him as the No. 32 wide receiver in the country.

He was named all-Big Ten Conference after catching 52 passes for 826 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016.

Amara Darboh was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft as the No. 106 overall pick in the third round. He would also play for the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. He caught eight passes for 71 yards during his NFL career.

Des Moines Lincoln Standout Recorded 12.5 Quarterback Sacks Last Year

Last year as a junior for the Railsplitters, Mohamed Darboh had 69 tackles, with 57 solo stops, 19 tackles for loss and 12.5 quarterback sacks. He also recovered a fumble on defense.

Earlier this year, Darboh picked up offers from schools such as Northwest Missouri State, Upper Iowa, Bemidji State, St. Thomas, Drake and Grand View. He took a visit to Cedar Falls to compete in front of Northern Iowa in May, going through several football drills and getting tested.

Lincoln Returns Several Key Players In 2026 On The Football Field

Darboh will be part of a large number of returning players for Des Moines Lincoln in 2026, as he is joined by classmate and starting quarterback Dominic Severino and 300-yard rushers Braylen Jenkins and Nyameadom Kwakye.

On defense, Darboh, Dayvon Wesley, Derek Dare, Nazaret Ybarra, Max Jones, Dalton Armstrong and Anthony Macareno all had double-digit tackle totals last fall.