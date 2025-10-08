Cedar Rapids Xavier, Waukee Northwest Complete State Tennis Sweeps
As far as Iowa girls high school tennis is concerned, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waukee Northwest are queens of the courts.
Both schools swept the singles and doubles tournaments recently, and now, they have claimed team gold to their resumes.
Cedar Rapids Xavier knocked off Shenandoah and Dike-New Hartford in matching 5-0 fashion before besting Decorah in the finals, 5-1. Decorah pulled off a 5-4 victory over Pella in the semifinals on the home courts of the Dutch at Caldwell Park.
While Cedar Rapids Xavier was dominating in Class 1A, Waukee Northwest was doing the same in 2A.
Dominating Performance in 2A by Waukee Northwest
The Wolves swept through Clinton and Iowa City West before pulling out a 5-2 victory in the finals on their home courts over West Des Moines Valley.
During the regular season, the Tigers knocked off Waukee Northwest, 7-4. The loss in the team state finals was the first of the year for Valley.
Last week, Gabi Fleming of Cedar Rapids Xavier claimed her third state singles title in three years while teammates Tia Halabi and Gemma Younadam won the doubles title. All three will be back next fall to lead the way for the Saints.
Addison Latta captured the 2A singles title for Waukee Northwest while teammates MIa Deines and Riley Hilton were crowned doubles champions. Latta is just a freshman while Deines and Hilton are both juniors.