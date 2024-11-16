Class 2A semifinals: Spirit Lake, West Lyon score in bunches to secure spots in the championship round
By the time the horn sounded for halftime of the Class 2A semifinal Saturday between Spirit Lake and PCM, the Indians were well on their way to a spot in the finals.
Spirit Lake scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and matched the Mustangs with three more in the second as they picked up a 56-28 victory inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Caden Lundt completed 24 of 28 for 374 yards with four touchdowns, hitting Dylan Stecker seven times for 178 and three of the scores. Iowa State commit Ethan Stecker had a receiving touchdown.
Lundt added another 55 yards and a score on the ground while Bode Higgins ran for 55. Higgins and William Ditsworth both scored touchdowns.
Adrien Robbins did everything he could for PCM, rushing 44 times for 290 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Alex Wendt caught a TD from Gavin VanGorp for the other score.
West Lyon ends the run of Van Meter with 49-24 victory
Van Meter’s time atop the state is over, as West Lyon remained unbeaten with a 49-24 victory over the defending state champions.
After falling behind 10-0 early, West Lyon answered back with two touchdowns each in the second, third and fourth quarters. Bryson Childress threw for 240 yards with two touchdowns, completing 19 of 23.
Childress also had a pair of rushing scores, with Tate Hawf adding a rushing TD. Both Carson Hoogeveen and Hawf caught touchdowns from Childress.
Caleb Moore and Jay Haley had a 99-yard touchdown play, as Haley hit Moore early in the fourth. Haley was 12 of 25 for 374 yards with three TDs, as Moore caught five for 224 and had two scores.
What’s Next
Spirit Lake and West Lyon will square off for the 2A title on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. from Cedar Falls and the UNI-Dome.
The Indians have won two football titles, hoisting the trophy in both 2012 and again three years later. West Lyon will be chasing its sixth crown all-time, as they have also finished runner-up three other years.