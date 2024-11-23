Class 5A state championship: Southeast Polk stuns rival Valley, claims fourth consecutive state title in thriller
CEDAR FALLS - If this was supposed to be the year Southeast Polk’s reign atop Class 5A ended in football, somebody forgot to tell the Rams.
Holden Hansen plowed in for a 5-yard touchdown with 21 seconds left to give Southeast Polk its fourth consecutive state championship here Friday night inside the UNI-Dome over West Des Moines Valley, 38-35.
The Rams (9-4) became the first state championship team with four losses, avenging a season-opening defeat to the Tigers (10-3) in Week 1. They also became just the fourth team to ever win four straight titles.
Hansen completed 24 of 37 for 332 yards and three passing touchdowns, rushing 19 times for 97 with two more scores.
“We knew what had to be done and we went out and did it,” Hansen said. “We have some of the best coaches in the state and they believed in us.
“Looking back at all of the moments, this is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Being on the field and a part of the action was special.”
After taking a 24-7 lead, Southeast Polk saw Valley rally, scoring four unanswered touchdowns to take a 35-24 lead. Hansen hit Kaden Hills from 41 yards out with 1:24 left and after recovering the onside kick, Hansen finished off an eight-play, 50-yard drive for the winning score.
Hills finished with six receptions for 99 yards and two scores while Drew Thompson had eight receptions and a TD.
Valley was led by Drake DeGroote, who matched Hansen with three passing touchdowns. DeGroote completed 17 of 25 for 279 yards, hitting Jayden Brown on eight for 171 and a score. Iowa State commit Zay Robinson caught six passes for 77 yards and two TDs.
“Remember this feeling,” Robinson said. “Keep it with you and power through into next season.”
Making a sixth appearance in the finals all-time, the Rams now have four titles to their credit. Valley, meanwhile, was in the championship round for an 11th time, adding a sixth runner-up trophy.
CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME STATS
RUSHING - West Des Moines Valley: King Coleman 15-39 (1 TD), Drake DeGroote 4-19, Zay Robinson 2-13. Southeast Polk: Holden Hansen 19-97 (2 TD), Drew Thompson 10-13, Landon Vander Werff 7-10.
PASSING - West Des Moines Valley: Drake DeGroote 17-25-1-279 (3 TDs). Southeast Polk: Holden Hansen 24-37-1-332 (3 TDs).
RECEIVING - West Des Moines Valley: Jayden Brown 8-171 (1 TD), Zay Robinson 6-77 (2 TDs), Zach Schemper 1-19, King Coleman 1-9, Jayden McGregory 1-3. Southeast Polk: Drew Thompson 8-42 (1 TD), Kaden Hills 6-99 (2 TDs), Teague Cantrall 3-79, Landon Vander Werff 2-9, Joey Lauters 2-6, Brayden Lewis 1-54, Gabe Wheeler 1-33, Bryan Butler 1-10.
