Countdown to Kickoff: Urbandale has New Leader for First Time in Two Decades
Nobody who will suit up for the Urbandale High School football team this fall was even born when someone other than Sam Anderson served as head coach.
But the J-Hawks are set to be led by Pete Traynor this season, as he replaces Anderson, who announced he was stepping down after last year.
Traynor has been an assistant coach under Anderson and has served as the Director of Strength and Conditioning for the past seven seasons.
“We are excited to elevate Coach Traynor to the position of head football coach,” Urbandale Director of Athletics and Activities, Jared Power, said in a press release. “His dedication, leadership and understanding of our program’s values make him the ideal person to lead us into the next chapter.”
New Urbandale Head Coach has NFL Experience
Traynor was a three-year letterwinner for the University of Iowa football team and had stints playing in the NFL, NFL Europe and the Arena Football League. He was also the coordinator for all sports of strength and conditioning at Simpson College along with being an assistant football coach.
He played in four games during the 2006 NFL season with the Green Bay Packers.
Urbandale is coming off a 3-6 season, having gone 7-11 over the past two years. Prior to that, they had won at least five games 14 straight years.
Quarterback Landon Rinnan is set to return for his junior season after throwing for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 632 and six scores. Trey Dahlgren is the leading returning receiver, having caught 12 passes for 236 yards and two scores.
The defense features key players Kade Yager, Levi Chulu, Brayden McCraney, Gabe Blanshan, Jacob Hughell and Jude McNaughton back in the fold.