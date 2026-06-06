Iowa High School Boys State Soccer Champions Crowned

For the first time, a member of the Des Moines Public Schools hoisted a boys state soccer championship.

Des Moines Hoover erased an early deficit, stunning Norwalk for the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Soccer Class 3A Championship Friday, 4-3. The finals in all four classes took place from Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

Esanda Kilozo scored in the 74th minute, just seconds after Norwalk’s Tyden Eng made it 3-3 in the final stages.

Danny Andino had two goals for the Huskies in the second half, with Ombewambapole Simbi recording the other. Hudson Ford and Eli Scavo gave Norwalk an early 2-0 lead with goals in the first 56 minutes of competition.

Norwalk’s Jacoby Robbins made 13 saves in net, as Des Moines Hoover put tons of pressure on him all match long. For the Huskies, Amisi Bita had four saves.

4A: Waukee Northwest Knocks Off Ankeny Centennial

The largest class featured the biggest spread of the day, as Waukee Northwest downed Ankeny Centennial, 3-1, for the Class 4A state championship.

All four goals were scored in the second half, with the Wolves tallying the final three to claim the title. Sully Ervin, Eman Alicic and Jose Venales all scored for Waukee Northwest , as Tate Schendel had six saves in net.

For Ankeny Centennial, Garrett Christensen had the lone goal off an assist from Tate Duax.

1A: Iowa City Regina Finishes Off Year On Top

Iowa City Regina’s three early goals were enough to hold off Council Bluffs St. Albert, as Laird Holden tallied a hat trick in a 3-2 victory for the Class 1A state title.

Holden found the back of the net in the 25th, 42nd and 54th minutes of play, as Council Bluffs St. Albert made a valiant charge.

Tanner Estell and Morgan Young scored for Council Bluffs St. Albert in the second half, but they were unable to get any closer.

2A: Final Will Be Played On Saturday

Inclement weather earlier this week forced the Class 2A championship match to be delayed a day, as it will be played on Saturday morning now.

Des Moines Christian edged Unity Christian on Friday in a semifinal that was moved from Thursday to Friday, as they will now take on Gilbert.

This article will be updated with the result of the championship match.

In the semifinal win for Des Moines Christian, Paul Bruggeman had the game-winning goal, finding the back of the net in the 73rd minute. Carter Pickard had 13 saves in net.