Drake Relays results: Quentin Nauman sweeps distance events on Blue Oval
Quentin Nauman knows that he has a giant target on his back each time he goes out and competes. Well, that target grew even larger after this past week.
Nauman, a junior at Western Dubuque, swept the distance races at the 115th Drake Relays, finishing the trifecta with a dominating win in the 1,600-meter run on Saturday. America’s Athletic Classic took place inside Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
After winning the 800 and 3,200, Nauman topped the field in the 1,600, taking over the lead on the final lap from Caleb Ten Pas of Des Moines Christian. His time in the 1,600 set a new state record at 4:05.17.
The University of Oregon commit became the first Iowa high school boy to sweep the three races in the same weekend. Nauman also set a record in the 3,200.
Pleasant Valley captured the girls 4x800 relay title while Ankeny won the boys race. Waukee Northwest won the girls shuttle hurdle relay and boys shuttle hurdle relay.
Reese Brownlee of Clear Lake claimed her third Drake title of the meet, winning the 400 hurdles. The Kansas State University commit was also the winner of the 400 and long jump. Gabe Funk of Lenox claimed the boys 400 hurdles title.
Johnston and Waukee Northwest scored sweeps of the final two relays, as the Dragon boys won the 4x100 and 4x400 while the Wolve girls captured the 4x100 and 4x400 titles.
