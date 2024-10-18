Dubuque’s Bella Miller named Iowa/USA Girls Junior Wrestler of the Year
Bella Miller had herself a freshman season to remember, securing a state championship for Dubuque Wahlert to cap it off.
Now, she has kick-started her sophomore campaign with an award, being recognized as the Iowa/USA Girls Junior Wrestler of the Year.
This past season, Miller went 32-1 overall, with her only loss coming to an out-of-state opponent. She captured the Mississippi Valley Conference title and won the 135-pound crown at state. Of her 32 wins, 27 came via pin with 26 of those being within the first period.
A total of 14 of her wins were in under a minute of action.
Following her state championship performance, Miller would go on to claim gold at both the 2024 USA Wrestling Northern Plains and Iowa/USA State Freestyle Championships last May. She was also third at the 2024 Women’s National Championships and a runner-up at the 2024 USA Westling 16U and JR events.
This past October, Miller took part in the Super 32 tournament. She also won a gold medal in Brazil at the International School Sport Federation tournament, has competed at the Tallinn Open in Estonia and was a Fargo All-American this past summer.
Miller, who plans to wrestle for Dubuque Hempstead this year, joins Fort Dodge Senior High’s Dreshaun Ross, who won the Iowa/USA Boys Junior Wrestler of the Year award earlier this week.