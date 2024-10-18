High School

Dubuque’s Bella Miller named Iowa/USA Girls Junior Wrestler of the Year

Miller captured a state title last winter as a freshman

Dana Becker

Apple Valley's Cassandra Gonzales tries to get out of a hold by Wahlert Dubuque's Bella Miller Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at the Dan Gable Donnybrook wrestling tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Apple Valley's Cassandra Gonzales tries to get out of a hold by Wahlert Dubuque's Bella Miller Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at the Dan Gable Donnybrook wrestling tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bella Miller had herself a freshman season to remember, securing a state championship for Dubuque Wahlert to cap it off.

Now, she has kick-started her sophomore campaign with an award, being recognized as the Iowa/USA Girls Junior Wrestler of the Year.

This past season, Miller went 32-1 overall, with her only loss coming to an out-of-state opponent. She captured the Mississippi Valley Conference title and won the 135-pound crown at state. Of her 32 wins, 27 came via pin with 26 of those being within the first period. 

A total of 14 of her wins were in under a minute of action. 

Following her state championship performance, Miller would go on to claim gold at both the 2024 USA Wrestling Northern Plains and Iowa/USA State Freestyle Championships last May. She was also third at the 2024 Women’s National Championships and a runner-up at the 2024 USA Westling 16U and JR events. 

This past October, Miller took part in the Super 32 tournament. She also won a gold medal in Brazil at the International School Sport Federation tournament, has competed at the Tallinn Open in Estonia and was a Fargo All-American this past summer.

Miller, who plans to wrestle for Dubuque Hempstead this year, joins Fort Dodge Senior High’s Dreshaun Ross, who won the Iowa/USA Boys Junior Wrestler of the Year award earlier this week.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa