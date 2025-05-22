Final Iowa high school boys soccer rankings released
For the final time this Iowa high school boys soccer season, the Iowa High School Athletic Association has released rankings for all four classifications.
West Des Moines Valley maintained the No. 1 spot in Class 4A, as the Tigers are 16-1 on the year.
The other No. 1 ranked teams are Dallas Center-Grimes in 3A, Gilbert in 2A and Hudson in 1A.
Each classification features a Top 10 consensus-built list. The rankings for all will be determined by a committee that includes former coaches, officials and in-state program representation.
One of the biggest uses of the rankings will be to determine postseason assignments while maintaining school and geographic considerations.
Here are the final Iowa high school boys soccer rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS
Class 4A
1. West Des Moines Valley; 2. Des Moines Roosevelt; 3. Iowa City High; 4. Johnston; 5. Dowling Catholic; 6. Ames; 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 8. Ankeny; 9. Ankeny Centennial; 10. Des Moines Lincoln.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes; 2. Iowa City Liberty; 3. Norwalk; 4. Urbandale; 5. Spencer; 6. Indianola; 7. Des Moines Hoover; 8. Cedar Rapids Washington; 9. Marion; 10. Lewis Central.
Class 2A
1. Gilbert; 2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan; 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 4. Sioux Center; 5. Williamsburg; 6. Notre Dame Burlington; 7. Webster City; 8. Perry; 9. Aplington-Parkersburg; 10. Maquoketa.
Class 1A
1. Hudson; 2. West Liberty; 3. North Fayette Valley; 4. Iowa City Regina; 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 6. Van Meter; 7. West Sioux; 8. West Central Valley; 9. Unity Christian; 10. Dyersville Beckman.