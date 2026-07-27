Final Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - July 27, 2026

Throughout the Iowa high school softball season, Waukee Northwest played with a giant target on its back.

And in the end, the Wolves showed why they were the hunted, successfully defending their Class 5A state championship.

In the process, Waukee Northwest completed a wire-to-wire run as the top team in Iowa high school softball. Ankeny Centennial, who fell to the Wolves in the finals, finished second overall, followed by Class 4A state champion ADM.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings:

Final High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - July 27, 2026

1. Waukee Northwest

Record: 37-4

Previous rank: No. 1

A sixth-inning home run was the difference, as the Wolves completed a successful defense of their Class 5A state title with a 3-1 win over Ankeny Centennial. The Wolves graduate just a handful of seniors, and return Sophia Schlader, meaning they will be right back in the hunt in 2027.

2. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 38-4

Previous rank: No. 2

The Jaguars went pitch-for-pitch with Waukee Northwest for five-plus innings, but a late two-run homer sent them back home from Fort Dodge with a Class 5A runner-up trophy. Ankeny Centennial graduates a number of key players, including multiple ones who are headed to four-year college programs.

3. ADM

Record: 37-4

Previous rank: No. 3

The dream season was completed with a resounding state tournament run in Class 4A - one of the deepest fields at state. ADM scored a shutout behind star Lauren Hagedorn to take home the title this summer.

4. Carlisle

Record: 36-7

Previous rank: No. 8

The Wildcats scored a thrilling win in an elimination game to reach the Class 4A final, coming up short vs. ADM. As always, James Flaws will have his program in contention.

5. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 36-6

Previous rank: No. 9

Behind four home runs, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic dethroned Williamsburg for the Class 3A state championship. Julia Roth, the future University of Iowa Hawkeye, and Natalie Ruba both went deep twice each, as Roth also had two RBI.

6. Fort Dodge

Record: 41-6

Previous rank: No. 5

After missing out on the elite eight field a year ago, the Dodgers returned with a flurry, falling just short of the Class 4A title round with a loss to Carlisle after playing twice previously that same day. They graduate just two seniors, leaving a bright future for Fort Dodge.

7. Williamsburg

Record: 41-7

Previous rank: No. 12

The Raiders were denied a spot in history, as they were unable to become four-time Class 3A state champions with a loss to Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in the finals.

8. Western Dubuque

Record: 34-10

Previous rank: No. 6

The Bobcats could not solve ADM at the state tournament, coming up short in Class 4A with a pair of losses to the Tigers.

9. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 34-10

Previous rank: No. 4

After sweeping Southeast Polk in the regular season, the Tigers were unable to figure them out during the Class 5A state tournament, losing twice and being eliminated.

10. Dallas Center-Grimes

Record: 31-8

Previous rank: No. 7

The Mustangs made a strong push in year one of playing Class 5A, as they showed they can compete with the powerhouses in the state.

11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 34-10

Previous rank: No. 11

12. Mount Vernon

Record: 35-9

Previous rank: No. 14

13. Grand View Christian

Record: 32-4

Previous rank: Unranked

14. Clarksville

Record: 28-8

Previous rank: Unranked

15. Albia

Record: 33-3

Previous rank: No. 10

16. Southeast Polk

Record: 26-18

Previous rank: No. 18

17. Edgewood-Colesburg

Record: 28-11

Previous rank: Unranked

18. Exira-EHK/Audubon

Record: 25-6

Previous rank: No. 13

19. Clear Creek-Amana

Record: 31-13

Previous rank: No. 15

20. PCM

Record: 27-6

Previous rank: No. 16

21. Pleasant Valley

Record: 25-14

Previous rank: No. 17

22. Winterset

Record: 24-15

Previous rank: No. 19

23. Burlington

Record: 27-8

Previous rank: No. 20

24. Dowling Catholic

Record: 20-18

Previous rank: No. 21

25. Davenport Assumption

Record: 30-9

Previous rank: No. 22

Dropped out: No. 25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, No. 23 Missouri Valley, No. 24 Atlantic