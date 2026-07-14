First 16 Iowa High School Softball State Tournament Tickets Punched

Two of the five Iowa high school softball state tournament brackets were set on Monday night, as both Class 1A and Class 2A held regional finals on the diamond around the state.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament begins on Monday, July 20 in Fort Dodge, Iowa from Rogers Park. The event will feature a double-elimination format for the first time.

Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A regional finals will take place on Tuesday night.

Grand View Christian Makes School History

Earlier this year, Grand View Christian moved to the No. 1 spot in the state class rankings in Class 2A. Now, the Thunder are headed to the state tournament for the first time.

Perennial state contenders in boys basketball, the Grand View Christian softball team scored its first spot in the elite eight with a 12-4 victory in five innings over West Marshall.

Joining the Thunder in the Class 2A state bracket will be Cardinal, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Logan-Magnolia, Ridge View, Hinton, Durant and Wapsie Valley. The class was sent into a tailspin, as five of the Top 7 ranked teams in the final set of rankings did not make it out of regionals.

Logan-Magnolia knocked off top-ranked Riverside, 3-2, as Iowa City Regina Catholic pulled a 2-0 upset of No. 4 Louisa-Muscatine. Fifth-rated Interstate 35 fell to Cardinal, 5-3, and No. 7 West Lyon was eliminated by Hinton, 7-1.

Top Four All Advance To Elite Eight In Class 1A

Exira-EHK/Audubon, defending Class 1A state champion Clarksville, St. Edmond and West Monona each punched tickets to the state field with wins in regional finals. They are the top-ranked teams in the class.

Exira-EHK/Audubon handled Fremont-Mills, 12-1, Clarksville got by Highland, 4-2, and St. Edmond dominated Martensdale-St. Marys, 12-2. Exira-EHK/Audubon was ranked 15th in the latest H igh School On SI Iowa State Rankings , a Top 25 that takes into consideration teams from all five classes.

Joining those four in the elite eight will be Remsen St. Mary’s, Edgewood-Colesburg, Southeast Warren and North Butler.

North Butler upset No. 5 Mason City Newman Catholic, 2-0, as Remsen St. Mary’s downed higher-ranked Newell-Fonda, 10-4.

Iowa High School Softball Regional Final Scoreboard

Class 2A

Durant 10, Dyersville Beckman Catholic 7

Ridge View 12, Lawton-Bronson 2

Grand View Christian 12, West Marshall 4

Cardinal 5, Interstate 35 3

Iowa City Regina Catholic 2, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Logan-Magnolia 3, Riverside 2

Wapsie Valley 8, East Marshall 3

Hinton 7, West Lyon 1

Class 1A

Exira-EHK/Audubon 12, Fremont-Mills 1

Clarksville 4, Highland 2

St. Edmond 12, Martensdale-St. Marys, 12-2

Remsen St. Mary’s 10, Newell-Fonda 4

North Butler 2, Mason City Newman Catholic, 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 3, North Linn 2

Southeast Warren 13, Wayne 6

West Monona 15, Woodbury Central 7