Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - July 13, 2026
The pressure of qualifying for the state tournament is upon us, as teams from around Iowa high school softball are currently battling in regional action.
It is now win-or-go-home time for everyone, with all roads leading to Fort Dodge, Iowa and Rogers Park.
Waukee Northwest, a defending Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament Class 5A champion, remains atop the latest power rankings, but Ankeny Centennial and others have closed the gap.
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings:
High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - July 13, 2026
1. Waukee Northwest
Record: 34-4
Previous rank: No. 1
The Wolves had their six-game win streak snapped in the nightcap at Southeast Polk after winning the opener in convincing fashion. They added a shutout vs. Johnston to the resume, marking the 18th time they have earned a shutout.
2. Ankeny Centennial
Record: 36-3
Previous rank: No. 2
Averaging almost nine runs per game, the Jaguars own 26 victories over teams with a record of .500 or better. Following a 6-2 loss to West Des Moines Valley, they claimed the nightcap, 6-3, and have won eight of the last nine.
3. ADM
Record: 31-4
Previous rank: No. 3
Make it 14 in a row by the Tigers, who are allowing just 1.3 runs per contest. They knocked off Class 5A-ranked Southeast Polk and dominated North Polk, allowing just a run in each contest.
4. West Des Moines Valley
Record: 26-7
Previous rank: No. 4
The Tigers are not going anywhere, as Waukee Northwest and Ankeny Centennial might be the “new kids” on the block, Valley continues to secure marquee wins and will have something to say about the title come Rogers Park.
5. Fort Dodge
Record: 36-4
Previous rank: No. 7
Adding to an already impressive resume, the Dodgers knocked off Class 5A state contenders Cedar Falls and Waukee in the final week of the regular season. They are averaging over 10 runs per game behind all-staters Hope Alstott and Ellie Doster.
6. Western Dubuque
Record: 30-8
Previous rank: No. 6
The Bobcats added another doubleheader sweep of a Class 5A program when they took out Linn-Mar by scores of 3-2 and 8-5. They have not lost since a split with Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in late June.
7. Dallas Center-Grimes
Record: 27-6
Previous rank: No. 5
The Mustangs have been hit with a bit of a late-season slump, losing three straight at one point to Southeast Polk, Ankeny Centennial and Winterset. They did rebound with a convincing 9-0 victory over Winterset in the nightcap of the doubleheader.
8. Carlisle
Record: 31-5
Previous rank: No. 9
The Wildcats are winning games by an average of six runs a night, allowing under two per contest. They have won seven straight, with six being by five runs or more.
9. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Record: 32-6
Previous rank: No. 8
The Golden Eagles had their nine-game win streak snapped at the hands of Norwalk, quickly getting back on track with a 6-1 win in the nightcap. They have added consecutive victories over Cedar Falls to the resume.
10. Albia
Record: 29-1
Previous rank: No. 10
The Lady Dees fell to Davenport Assumption in a nail-biter, 1-0, but bounced right back, scoring four consecutive wins. Albia still features one of the stingiest defenses in the state led by star pitcher Grace Pence.
11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Record: 31-8
Previous rank: No. 11
12. Williamsburg
Record: 34-5
Previous rank: No. 12
13. Davenport Assumption
Record: 28-8
Previous rank: No. 13
14. Missouri Valley
Record: 26-2
Previous rank: No. 14
15. Exira-EHK/Audubon
Record: 21-4
Previous rank: No. 15
16. Atlantic
Record: 31-6
Previous rank: No. 16
17. Mount Vernon
Record: 30-7
Previous rank: No. 17
18. Clear Creek-Amana
Record: 29-11
Previous rank: No. 18
19. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Record: 31-8
Previous rank: No. 20
20. Riverside
Record: 24-5
Previous rank: No. 21
21. PCM
Record: 23-4
Previous rank: No. 23
22. Pleasant Valley
Record: 23-12
Previous rank: Unranked
23. Des Moines Roosevelt
Record: 26-10
Previous rank: Unranked
24. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Record: 31-8
Previous rank: Unranked
25. Osage
Record: 22-3
Previous rank: Unranked
Dropped out: No. 19 Clarksville, No. 22 North Scott, No. 24 Southeast Polk, No. 25 Lewis Central.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker