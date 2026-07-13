Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - July 13, 2026

The pressure of qualifying for the state tournament is upon us, as teams from around Iowa high school softball are currently battling in regional action.

It is now win-or-go-home time for everyone, with all roads leading to Fort Dodge, Iowa and Rogers Park.

Waukee Northwest, a defending Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament Class 5A champion, remains atop the latest power rankings, but Ankeny Centennial and others have closed the gap.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - July 13, 2026

1. Waukee Northwest

Record: 34-4

Previous rank: No. 1

The Wolves had their six-game win streak snapped in the nightcap at Southeast Polk after winning the opener in convincing fashion. They added a shutout vs. Johnston to the resume, marking the 18th time they have earned a shutout.

2. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 36-3

Previous rank: No. 2

Averaging almost nine runs per game, the Jaguars own 26 victories over teams with a record of .500 or better. Following a 6-2 loss to West Des Moines Valley, they claimed the nightcap, 6-3, and have won eight of the last nine.

3. ADM

Record: 31-4

Previous rank: No. 3

Make it 14 in a row by the Tigers, who are allowing just 1.3 runs per contest. They knocked off Class 5A-ranked Southeast Polk and dominated North Polk, allowing just a run in each contest.

4. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 26-7

Previous rank: No. 4

The Tigers are not going anywhere, as Waukee Northwest and Ankeny Centennial might be the “new kids” on the block, Valley continues to secure marquee wins and will have something to say about the title come Rogers Park.

5. Fort Dodge

Record: 36-4

Previous rank: No. 7

Adding to an already impressive resume, the Dodgers knocked off Class 5A state contenders Cedar Falls and Waukee in the final week of the regular season. They are averaging over 10 runs per game behind all-staters Hope Alstott and Ellie Doster.

6. Western Dubuque

Record: 30-8

Previous rank: No. 6

The Bobcats added another doubleheader sweep of a Class 5A program when they took out Linn-Mar by scores of 3-2 and 8-5. They have not lost since a split with Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in late June.

7. Dallas Center-Grimes

Record: 27-6

Previous rank: No. 5

The Mustangs have been hit with a bit of a late-season slump, losing three straight at one point to Southeast Polk, Ankeny Centennial and Winterset. They did rebound with a convincing 9-0 victory over Winterset in the nightcap of the doubleheader.

8. Carlisle

Record: 31-5

Previous rank: No. 9

The Wildcats are winning games by an average of six runs a night, allowing under two per contest. They have won seven straight, with six being by five runs or more.

9. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 32-6

Previous rank: No. 8

The Golden Eagles had their nine-game win streak snapped at the hands of Norwalk, quickly getting back on track with a 6-1 win in the nightcap. They have added consecutive victories over Cedar Falls to the resume.

10. Albia

Record: 29-1

Previous rank: No. 10

The Lady Dees fell to Davenport Assumption in a nail-biter, 1-0, but bounced right back, scoring four consecutive wins. Albia still features one of the stingiest defenses in the state led by star pitcher Grace Pence.

11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 31-8

Previous rank: No. 11

12. Williamsburg

Record: 34-5

Previous rank: No. 12

13. Davenport Assumption

Record: 28-8

Previous rank: No. 13

14. Missouri Valley

Record: 26-2

Previous rank: No. 14

15. Exira-EHK/Audubon

Record: 21-4

Previous rank: No. 15

16. Atlantic

Record: 31-6

Previous rank: No. 16

17. Mount Vernon

Record: 30-7

Previous rank: No. 17

18. Clear Creek-Amana

Record: 29-11

Previous rank: No. 18

19. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Record: 31-8

Previous rank: No. 20

20. Riverside

Record: 24-5

Previous rank: No. 21

21. PCM

Record: 23-4

Previous rank: No. 23

22. Pleasant Valley

Record: 23-12

Previous rank: Unranked

23. Des Moines Roosevelt

Record: 26-10

Previous rank: Unranked

24. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Record: 31-8

Previous rank: Unranked

25. Osage

Record: 22-3

Previous rank: Unranked

Dropped out: No. 19 Clarksville, No. 22 North Scott, No. 24 Southeast Polk, No. 25 Lewis Central.