High School

First girls state basketball tournament bracket set

3A field will feature Mount Vernon, Dubuque Wahlert at top

Dana Becker

Estherville-Lincoln Central's Haylee Stokes has her team back in the state tournament.
Estherville-Lincoln Central's Haylee Stokes has her team back in the state tournament.

The first of five state tournament brackets were announced Saturday night by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Following regional finals in Class 3A, the eight-team field was revealed. 

Mount Vernon will be the No. 1 seed, as they open play against West Marshall on Monday, March 3 from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Dubuque Wahlert, the No. 2 seed, gets Spirit Lake in the quarterfinals. The other matchups will see Williamsburg face Des Moines Christian and Cherokee battle Estherville-Lincoln Central.

The semifinals in 3A are set for Thursday, March 6 with the championship on Friday night.

Monday will see the finals in 4A and 5A take place with 1A and 2A regional finals going down on Tuesday night.

Published
Dana Becker
