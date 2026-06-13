Australia vs. Turkiye Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage
If you're on the East Coast like I am, you're going to want to put on a pot of coffee on Saturday night because the final match of the day kicks off at midnight EST when Australia faces Turkiye in Group D action.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this fascinating late-night showdown.
Australia vs. Turkiye Odds and Total
3-Way Moneyline
- Australia +380
- Turkiye -145
- Draw +270
Total
- OVER 2.5 (+100)
- UNDER 2.5 (-127)
Australia vs. Turkiye How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 14
- Time: Midnight ET
- Venue: BC Place
- How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock
- Australia record: 0-0-0
- Turkiye record: 0-0-0
Australia vs. Turkiye World Cup History
These two teams have faced each other twice before, both in international friendlies in May of 2024. Turkiye won both matches.
Australia World Cup History
This is Australia's seventh appearance at the World Cup, and their sixth straight. Their best finish was a Round of 16 berth in both 2006 in Germany and 2022 in Qatar.
Turkiye World Cup History
This is Turkiye's third World Cup appearance. Their best finish came in 2002 when they finished in third place, losing to Brazil in the semifinal but beating South Korea in the third-place match.
Australia vs. Turkiye Best Prop Bet
- Kerem Akturkoglu +200 Anytime Goal
In my best goalscorers to bet on today article, I broke down why I'm betting on Kerem Akturkoglu of Turkiye to find the back of the net:
Türkiye's starting striker is likely to be Kerem Akturkoglu, who is coming off a season where he scored eight goals for Fenerbahce in Türkiye's Süper Lig. He has scored five times in his last 12 appearances for his country.
Australia vs. Turkiye Prediction and Best Bet
In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm confident in backing Turkiye on the three-way moneyline:
Turkiye is a popular dark horse in this year's World Cup and for good reason. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 matches, with results like a 2-2 draw against World Cup favorite Spain in a qualification match last year and multi-goal wins against the likes of Bulgaria, Georgia, and North Macedonia.
Turkiye has a ton of skill on its team, including Hakan Calhanoglu and Kerem Akturkoglu. They're going to be too much for Australia to handle, so I'll back the Turks on the three-way moneyline.
Pick: Turkiye ML (-145)
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets