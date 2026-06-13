Former Iowa High School Softball State Coach Pleads Guilty To Sex Crimes

A former Iowa high school softball head coach who led her program to a 2025 state championship game has entered a guilty plea to sex crimes.

According to a report by KELOLand.com , Alexis Severson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee and an amended aggravated assault charge of sexual exploration by a school employee.

Former Iowa High School Head Softball Coach Previously Entered Not Guilty Plea

Court documents pertaining to the case were filed in Lyon County, Iowa. The 27-year-old Severson pleaded guilty in May, several months after entering a not-guilty plea following an October arrest.

Severson is accused of enticing a student into sexual acts while she was an employee of the school district. She served as the head softball coach at West Lyon for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons, with school officials noting that her contract ended following the 2025 season.

Iowa High School Softball Season Is Held Over The Summer Months

The Iowa high school softball season is held over the summer, with West Lyon currently ranked third in Class 3A.

Severson is a 2017 graduate of Rock Valley High School. The Wildcats went 30-2 last summer, reaching the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Tournament Class 2A championship game, where they fell to Van Meter, 8-7.

Alexis Severson Will Be Sentenced Just Days After The 2026 Iowa High School Softball Season Concludes

Her sentencing hearing is set for July 27 at 11 a.m. at the county courthouse in Rock Rapids, Iowa. The West Lyon school district includes Larchwood and Inwood communities.

Severson’s hearing date is just three days after the planned conclusion of the current Iowa high school softball season. The state tournament takes place in Fort Dodge, Iowa from Rogers Sports Complex.

Taylor DeJong is listed as the current head coach of the Wildcats, who are 8-3 overall and 5-0 in the Siouxland Conference.