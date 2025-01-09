Former MOC-Floyd Valley standout Alex Van Kalsbeek becomes Northwestern College’s career scoring leader
With 22 points Wednesday night in a win for Northwestern College, Alex Van Kalsbeek placed his name atop the school’s career scoring charts.
Van Kalsbeek, a former MOC Floyd-Valley standout from Sheldon, Iowa, has now scored 2,479 points in 115 games for the seventh-ranked (NAIA) Red Raiders.
Through 17 games this season, the junior has 386 points, adding to the 679 he accumulated last year. Van Kalsbeek scored 72 in four games in 2022-23 after scoring 1,342 in his first two seasons with the school.
A 6-foot-6 junior, Van Kalsbeek and Northwestern are 17-0 overall on the year and 9-0 in the GPAC. They topped Dakota Wesleyan, 73-67, from the Bultman Center in Orange City.
The previous record was held by Brandon Woudstra, who helped the school win two national titles while earning NAIA Div. II Player of the Year honors in 2003.
Northwestern returns to the court next Wednesday when they host No. 11 Dordt.
Last year, the Red Raiders finished 25-8 overall, falling in the NAIA National Tournament Round of 16 to No. 1 Grace.