Former MOC-Floyd Valley standout Alex Van Kalsbeek becomes Northwestern College’s career scoring leader

🏀 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐀 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃! Alex Van Kalsbeek is now Northwestern's All-Time Leading Scorer in men's basketball!#RaidersStandOut | @NWCBasketball pic.twitter.com/naHucIJ7r6