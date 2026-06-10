Iowa High School Football LB Headed To Top FCS Program

One of the top Iowa high school football athletes in the state has made his college decision official.

Jerron Heller, a senior-to-be at Okoboji High School, announced on social media that he is committed to South Dakota State University. The Jackrabbits are one of the premier programs in all of NCAA Division I FCS.

“100% committed,” Heller posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you to all the coaches at SDSU for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love! Thank you also to my (coaches) and teammates that pushed me to be better, my family for supporting me and most importantly God for everything I have! Go Jacks!!”

100% Committed

Thank you to all the coaches at SDSU for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love! Thank you also to my coach’s and teammates that pushed me to be better, my family for supporting me, and most importantly God for everything I have! Go Jacks!! 🐰🐰🐰 pic.twitter.com/AaEpZFGnWG — Jerron Heller (@JerronHeller7) June 9, 2026

Jerron Heller Recorded 80 Tackles As A Junior

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Heller plays linebacker and tight end for Okoboji, but is slated to work on the defensive side of the ball with South Dakota State.

Last fall, Heller made 80 tackles, with 61 solo stops, 13.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks for Okoboji. He also recovered two fumbles, forced one fumble, intercepted a pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

On offense, Heller caught 21 passes for 154 yards, scoring two touchdowns. He averaged just over seven yards per reception.

As a sophomore, Heller had 32.5 tackles, with 25 of those being solo stops, five tackles for loss and four quarterback sacks. He also caught a 33-yard pass.

Future South Dakota State Jackrabbit Set School Track Records

Heller broke the Okoboji school record in the 400 hurdles this past spring, competing at the Iowa high school state track and field championships in both the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles for the Pioneers.

He also ran at the Drake Relays in both the 110 hurdles and on the shuttle hurdle relay.

In April, he received an offer from the University of South Dakota to play football and was previously offered by Northwestern College.

This past February, Heller made a visit to South Dakota State for a junior day.

Okoboji Primed For Big 2026 Season With Several Key Players Returning

Okoboji will return Heller, starting quarterback Trey Vander Pol, leading rushers Asa Jacobsen and Miles Wasson and several others from a team that went 7-2 overall last season. They lost to eventual state champion Kuemper Catholic in the regular season finale and were defeated by Unity Christian in the first round of the Class 2A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Championships.

Several other Iowa high school football prospects recently committed to FCS programs.