Four Iowa girls earn nominations for McDonald’s All-American
Four Iowa girls basketball players have been nominated to be McDonald’s All-Americans.
Davenport North teammates Divine Bourrage and Journey Houston were named alongside Libby Fandel of Cedar Rapids Xavier and Amani Jenkins from Johnston.
Bourrage is averaging just under 20 points per game with nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. She is shooting 46 percent from the field, 32 percent from the 3-point line and nearly 80 percent at the free throw stripe.
Houston is shooting 58 percent from the field, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists a night. She is also an 80 percent free throw shooter.
Fandel scores 24 points a night with almost 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists. She is shooting 45 percent from the floor and 78 percent at the free throw line.
Jenkins averages just under 15 points with 8.6 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block a night for the Dragons, all while shooting 57 percent from the floor and 82 percent at the free throw line.
Two boys, Jack McCaffery and Mason Watkins, were also nominated for the honor.
McDonald’s All-American designation began in 1977 and has continued each season outside of 2020 and ‘21 due to COVID. There is both a boys and a girls game, along with skills competitions held. The game is televised nationally and was even held in Ames, Iowa at Hilton Coliseum back in 1999.
The girls game was first played in 2002.