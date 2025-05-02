Gilbert’s Will Hawthorne breaks school record set by former Iowa State WR
Not only can Will Hawthorne run you over, he can run by you.
The Gilbert High School senior showed off his incredible speed recently, breaking the school record in the 100-meter dash. Hawthorne, who has committed to play football in the fall at Iowa State University, went 10.87 at a meet hosted by Woodward-Granger.
Hawthorne broke the previous mark set by Ryan Baum in 2002 of 10.87. Ironically enough, Baum would go on to play at Iowa State as a wide receiver.
With that time, Hawthorne ranks in the Top 20 in the state in the 100. He is currently tied with Jeffrey Roberts of Ames, a junior who has committed to become a Cyclone in 2026.
On the football field last fall, Hawthorne ran for 2,263 yards and scored 28 touchdowns while also catching four passes for 48 yards. He recorded 44 tackles with 10 for loss and two sacks on defense.