High School

Gilbert’s Will Hawthorne breaks school record set by former Iowa State WR

Will Hawthorne, who has committed to Iowa State, broke the Gilbert school record in the 100-meter dash

Dana Becker

Will Hawthorne, an Iowa State football commit, recently broke the Gilbert High School record in the 100-meter dash.
Will Hawthorne, an Iowa State football commit, recently broke the Gilbert High School record in the 100-meter dash. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only can Will Hawthorne run you over, he can run by you.

The Gilbert High School senior showed off his incredible speed recently, breaking the school record in the 100-meter dash. Hawthorne, who has committed to play football in the fall at Iowa State University, went 10.87 at a meet hosted by Woodward-Granger.

Hawthorne broke the previous mark set by Ryan Baum in 2002 of 10.87. Ironically enough, Baum would go on to play at Iowa State as a wide receiver.

With that time, Hawthorne ranks in the Top 20 in the state in the 100. He is currently tied with Jeffrey Roberts of Ames, a junior who has committed to become a Cyclone in 2026.

On the football field last fall, Hawthorne ran for 2,263 yards and scored 28 touchdowns while also catching four passes for 48 yards. He recorded 44 tackles with 10 for loss and two sacks on defense.

More Iowa High School News

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa