Girls hit the track for Dickinson Relays
A night after the boys competed inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, the girls took to the track for the annual Dickinson Relays.
The two-day event marks the start of the track season in Iowa just as basketball wraps up.
In one of the featured races, Indianola senior Jordyn Brown topped Noelle Steines of Tipton and Alyssa Richman from Manson Northwest Webster in the 1,500. Brown had a time of 4:47.67 with Steines, also a senior, clocking a 4:48.42 while winning the 800.
Richman, another senior, went 4:50.77.
Johnston’s Ele Wharton (3,000) and Olivia Fehn (400) were individual race winners along with Emma Havighurst from Valley (60 hurdles), Kelly Grobstich of Davenport Assumption (60), Lena Bruening from Waukee (200), Reese Wagner from North Polk (high jump), Abby Mecklenburg of Linn-Mar (long jump) and Brylie Lorence of Fort Madison (shot put).
Havighurst, a senior, was also second in the 200.
Waukee Northwest won the 4x200 and 4x400 relay titles while Johnston captured the 4x800.