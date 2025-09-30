High-Powered Kuemper Catholic Led by Junior Brock Badding
There are plenty of explosive and high-scoring offenses this fall in Iowa high school football.
But none may be more balanced than that at Kuemper Catholic High School.
Led by junior Brock Badding, the Knights are a perfect 5-0 this year and have scored over 40 points each time out. They put that unbeaten record on the line this Friday night vs. Spirit Lake.
Badding has completed over 70 percent of his passes for 1,281 yards and 19 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He ranks second in the state in passing touchdowns and seventh in passing yards.
In a one-sided 42-6 win over Southeast Valley on the road last week, Badding was 15-for-22 for 205 yards with four touchdowns. He threw for 311 yards vs. OABCIG and had five touchdowns vs. Shenandoah.
But it is far from a pass-first, pass-second offense at Kuemper. Jarin Hoffman, also a junior, has rushed for 709 yards and nine touchdowns this year to provide the balance.
As for the receivers, Badding has his pick of targets on the field. Five different players have at least 10 catches, as Griffin Glynn leads with 367 yards. Braxton Vonnahme has six receiving TDs and Brayton Alford a team-best 28 receptions.
Brock Badding Working on Incredible Career
Badding took over the offense early in his career, completing 69 percent of his throws for over 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2023. He followed that up with over 2,100 yards and 19 more TDs last year.
For his career, Badding has thrown for 5,494 yards with 68 touchdowns.
Kuemper went 9-2 last season, falling to eventual Class 2A state champion West Lyon in the quarterfinals. They are currently ranked seventh in the latest High School Sports on SI State Top 25 rankings.