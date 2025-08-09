High School On SI Iowa All-State Baseball Teams
Top players from each class of Iowa high school baseball honored
High School On SI Iowa has put together all-state teams for all four classifications of Iowa high school baseball, led by an elite team compiled from the best of all four.
Nine players have been named to the elite team, along with nine on the first, second and third teams for each class. Positions were not taken into consideration, with stats being used including both hitting and pitching.
We previously honored the top softball players in Iowa with all-state status.
Here is the 2025 High School On SI Iowa All-State Baseball teams:
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI IOWA ALL-STATE BASEBALL
Elite Team
- Taitn Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes, senior
- Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, junior
- Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, sophomore
- Garrett Luett, Underwood, junior
- Jayce Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, senior
- Wrigley Matthys, Bettendorf, senior
- Drake Obermueller, Iowa CIty High, senior
- Tate Slagle, Algona, senior
- Will Pierro, Dubuque Wahlert, senior
Class 4A
First Team
- Bo Collingwood, Pleasant Valley, senior
- Taitn Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes, senior
- Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, junior
- Wrigley Matthys, Bettendorf, senior
- Drake Obermueller, Iowa City High
- Brandon Bea, Davenport North, junior
- Drew Fitzpatrick, Waukee Northwest, senior
- Royce Pederson, Fort Dodge, senior
- Tate Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes, senior
Second Team
- Jax Theeler, Sioux City East, senior
- Holden Hansen, Southeast Polk, senior
- Collin McClintock, Cedar Rapids Prairie, junior
- Carson Lage, North Scott, senior
- Gavin De Jesus, Waukee, junior
- Milo Kelley, Pleasant Valley, senior
- Dane Gosselink, West Des Moines Valley, junior
- Tanner Jackson, Waukee Northwest, senior
- Will Morris, Ankeny Centennial, junior
Third Team
- Bohdy Colling, Sioux City East, junior
- Jaxton Schroeder, Iowa City High, senior
- Bryce Pauly, Davenport North, junior
- George Blake, Indianola, sophomore
- Caiden Buonadonna, Cedar Rapids Washington, senior
- Kamren Francois, Cedar Rapids Prairie, senior
- Jackson Kepley, Ames, junior
- Rylan Kingrey, Fort Dodge, senior
- Ty Donnels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, junior
Class 3A
First Team
- Tate Slagle, Algona, senior
- Will Pierro, Dubuque Wahlert, senior
- Drew Owen, North Polk, senior
- Isiah Kettler, Pella, senior
- Foti Rigopoulos, Dubuque Wahlert, senior
- Brooks McCarty, MOC-Floyd Valley, junior
- Maclane Morgan, Clear Creek-Amana, senior
- Kamden Jorgensen, Saydel, junior
- Hayden Mohwinkle, Carlisle, senior
Second Team
- Anderson Schirm, Pella, senior
- Will Specht, Dubuque Wahlert, senior
- Brady Hicks, Saydel, sophomore
- Brady Coffman, Grinnell, senior
- Grayson Kirsch, Marion, senior
- Isiah Rose, Davenport Assumption, senior
- Ty Fuller, Clear Creek-Amana, senior
- Noah Davies, Boone, junior
- Hayden Soma, Harlan, senior
Third Team
- Sam Carlson, Pella, junior
- Kaleb LaFavor, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, junior
- Owen Johnson, Carlisle, junior
- Anthony Eaton, Nevada, senior
- Jacob Luster, Ballard, senior
- Aiden Ulrich, Algona, senior
- Erik Lamb, Mount Vernon, junior
- Reed Smith, Winterset, junior
- Sam Hamilton, Independence, senior
Class 2A
First Team
- Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, sophomore
- Garrett Luett, Underwood, junior
- Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, junior
- Cole Moore, Van Meter, senior
- Colby Gast, Durant, junior
- Tatum Ness, Sumner-Fredericksburg, senior
- Brayden Kennedy, Pleasantville, sophomore
- Ridge Kramer, West Lyon, senior
- Jaxon Eckley, New Hampton, senior
Second Team
- Logan Roff, Pleasantville, junior
- Rhys Land, Sumner-Fredericksburg, senior
- Will Liton, Iowa City Regina, sophomore
- Brady Dunkel, Hinton, freshman
- Cameron Templeton, Bellevue Marquette, senior
- Keegan Evans, Chariton, freshman
- Jackson Knutson, Spirit Lake, sophomore
- Lance Ludens, Mediapolis, senior
- Tatem Telfer, Mid-Prairie, senior
Third Team
- Bronson Dietrich, Emmetsburg, senior
- Tate Hawf, West lyon, senior
- J.J. Phillips, Pleasantville, sophomore
- Cade Souhrada, Wilton, senior
- Beckham DeSotel, West Marshall, sophomore
- Chase McEwan, Denver, senior
- Braden Bosma, Unity Christian, junior
- Lewis Textor, Dike-New Hartford, senior
- Jack Gavin, Iowa City Regina, sophomore
Class 1A
First Team
- Jayce Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, senior
- Travis White, Martensdale-St. Marys, junior
- Colin Homan, Remsen St. Mary’s, senior
- Gabe Funk, Lenox, senior
- Mason Bechen, North Linn, senior
- Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, junior
- Braiden Todd, South Winneshiek, junior
- Landon Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s
Second Team
- Carson Maston, Lynnville-Sully, senior
- Aidan Ebert, Riceville, senior
- Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, junior
- Anthony Schnable, Saint Ansgar, freshman
- Dawson Evans, Lenox, junior
- Chase Clarahan, Sigourney, sophomore
- Cole Griffith, Mason City Newman, senior
- Daenon Loucks, Remsen St. Mary’s, senior
- Cael Benesh, North Linn, senior
Third Team
- Gage Petersen, Mason City Newman, senior
- Kalab Kuhl, Logan-Magnolia, senior
- Anthony Harrington, Midland, junior
- Isaiah Kesten, Mason City Newman, senior
- Gus Walk, Saint Ansgar, senior
- Isaac Bruns, Sigourney, senior
- Cale Morrow, Martensdale-St. Marys, senior
- William Hartman, Akron-Westfield, junior
- Dan Meis, Bishop Garrigan, senior
More Iowa High School Sports Headlines
Published