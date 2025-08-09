High School

High School On SI Iowa All-State Baseball Teams

Top players from each class of Iowa high school baseball honored

Dana Becker

Bettendorf senior Wrigley Matthys (3) celebrates stealing third base during the Iowa high school state championship on Friday, July 25, 2025, at Lewis & Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa.
Bettendorf senior Wrigley Matthys (3) celebrates stealing third base during the Iowa high school state championship on Friday, July 25, 2025, at Lewis & Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa. / Samantha Laurey / Des Moines Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

High School On SI Iowa has put together all-state teams for all four classifications of Iowa high school baseball, led by an elite team compiled from the best of all four.

Nine players have been named to the elite team, along with nine on the first, second and third teams for each class. Positions were not taken into consideration, with stats being used including both hitting and pitching. 

Here is the 2025 High School On SI Iowa All-State Baseball teams:

HIGH SCHOOL ON SI IOWA ALL-STATE BASEBALL

Elite Team

  • Taitn Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes, senior
  • Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, junior
  • Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, sophomore
  • Garrett Luett, Underwood, junior
  • Jayce Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, senior
  • Wrigley Matthys, Bettendorf, senior
  • Drake Obermueller, Iowa CIty High, senior
  • Tate Slagle, Algona, senior
  • Will Pierro, Dubuque Wahlert, senior

Class 4A

Taitn Gray Iowa high school baseball
DCG's Taitn Gray crosses home plate after scoring a home run against Johnston on July 7, 2025, in Johnston. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

  • Bo Collingwood, Pleasant Valley, senior
  • Taitn Gray, Dallas Center-Grimes, senior
  • Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, junior
  • Wrigley Matthys, Bettendorf, senior
  • Drake Obermueller, Iowa City High
  • Brandon Bea, Davenport North, junior
  • Drew Fitzpatrick, Waukee Northwest, senior
  • Royce Pederson, Fort Dodge, senior
  • Tate Perrin, Dallas Center-Grimes, senior

Second Team

  • Jax Theeler, Sioux City East, senior
  • Holden Hansen, Southeast Polk, senior
  • Collin McClintock, Cedar Rapids Prairie, junior
  • Carson Lage, North Scott, senior
  • Gavin De Jesus, Waukee, junior
  • Milo Kelley, Pleasant Valley, senior
  • Dane Gosselink, West Des Moines Valley, junior
  • Tanner Jackson, Waukee Northwest, senior
  • Will Morris, Ankeny Centennial, junior

Third Team

  • Bohdy Colling, Sioux City East, junior
  • Jaxton Schroeder, Iowa City High, senior
  • Bryce Pauly, Davenport North, junior
  • George Blake, Indianola, sophomore
  • Caiden Buonadonna, Cedar Rapids Washington, senior
  • Kamren Francois, Cedar Rapids Prairie, senior
  • Jackson Kepley, Ames, junior
  • Rylan Kingrey, Fort Dodge, senior
  • Ty Donnels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, junior

Class 3A

Will Pierro Iowa high school baseball
Wahlert Catholic senior Will Pierro (11) catches the hit and tosses it to first base during the Iowa high school baseball state championship on Friday, July 25, 2025, at Lewis & Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa. / Samantha Laurey / Des Moines Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

  • Tate Slagle, Algona, senior
  • Will Pierro, Dubuque Wahlert, senior
  • Drew Owen, North Polk, senior
  • Isiah Kettler, Pella, senior
  • Foti Rigopoulos, Dubuque Wahlert, senior
  • Brooks McCarty, MOC-Floyd Valley, junior
  • Maclane Morgan, Clear Creek-Amana, senior
  • Kamden Jorgensen, Saydel, junior
  • Hayden Mohwinkle, Carlisle, senior

Second Team

  • Anderson Schirm, Pella, senior
  • Will Specht, Dubuque Wahlert, senior
  • Brady Hicks, Saydel, sophomore
  • Brady Coffman, Grinnell, senior
  • Grayson Kirsch, Marion, senior
  • Isiah Rose, Davenport Assumption, senior
  • Ty Fuller, Clear Creek-Amana, senior
  • Noah Davies, Boone, junior
  • Hayden Soma, Harlan, senior

Third Team

  • Sam Carlson, Pella, junior
  • Kaleb LaFavor, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, junior
  • Owen Johnson, Carlisle, junior
  • Anthony Eaton, Nevada, senior
  • Jacob Luster, Ballard, senior
  • Aiden Ulrich, Algona, senior
  • Erik Lamb, Mount Vernon, junior
  • Reed Smith, Winterset, junior
  • Sam Hamilton, Independence, senior

Class 2A

Cole Moore Iowa high school baseball
Van Meter's Cole Moore stands up at first base. (Thursday, May 30, 2025) / Sean Cordy/Special to Dallas County News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

  • Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, sophomore
  • Garrett Luett, Underwood, junior
  • Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, junior
  • Cole Moore, Van Meter, senior
  • Colby Gast, Durant, junior
  • Tatum Ness, Sumner-Fredericksburg, senior
  • Brayden Kennedy, Pleasantville, sophomore
  • Ridge Kramer, West Lyon, senior
  • Jaxon Eckley, New Hampton, senior

Second Team

  • Logan Roff, Pleasantville, junior
  • Rhys Land, Sumner-Fredericksburg, senior
  • Will Liton, Iowa City Regina, sophomore
  • Brady Dunkel, Hinton, freshman
  • Cameron Templeton, Bellevue Marquette, senior
  • Keegan Evans, Chariton, freshman
  • Jackson Knutson, Spirit Lake, sophomore
  • Lance Ludens, Mediapolis, senior
  • Tatem Telfer, Mid-Prairie, senior

Third Team

  • Bronson Dietrich, Emmetsburg, senior
  • Tate Hawf, West lyon, senior
  • J.J. Phillips, Pleasantville, sophomore
  • Cade Souhrada, Wilton, senior
  • Beckham DeSotel, West Marshall, sophomore
  • Chase McEwan, Denver, senior
  • Braden Bosma, Unity Christian, junior
  • Lewis Textor, Dike-New Hartford, senior
  • Jack Gavin, Iowa City Regina, sophomore

Class 1A

Travis White Iowa high school baseball
Martensdale St Marys' Travis White (13) swings at the ball during the 1A state title game against Saint Ansgar on July 25, 2025, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Team

  • Jayce Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, senior
  • Travis White, Martensdale-St. Marys, junior
  • Colin Homan, Remsen St. Mary’s, senior
  • Gabe Funk, Lenox, senior
  • Mason Bechen, North Linn, senior
  • Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, junior
  • Braiden Todd, South Winneshiek, junior
  • Landon Waldschmitt, Remsen St. Mary’s

Second Team

  • Carson Maston, Lynnville-Sully, senior
  • Aidan Ebert, Riceville, senior
  • Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, junior
  • Anthony Schnable, Saint Ansgar, freshman
  • Dawson Evans, Lenox, junior
  • Chase Clarahan, Sigourney, sophomore
  • Cole Griffith, Mason City Newman, senior
  • Daenon Loucks, Remsen St. Mary’s, senior
  • Cael Benesh, North Linn, senior

Third Team

  • Gage Petersen, Mason City Newman, senior
  • Kalab Kuhl, Logan-Magnolia, senior
  • Anthony Harrington, Midland, junior
  • Isaiah Kesten, Mason City Newman, senior
  • Gus Walk, Saint Ansgar, senior
  • Isaac Bruns, Sigourney, senior
  • Cale Morrow, Martensdale-St. Marys, senior
  • William Hartman, Akron-Westfield, junior
  • Dan Meis, Bishop Garrigan, senior

