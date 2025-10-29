How to Watch: Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. Valley Iowa High School Football Playoffs
Two of the top Iowa high school football prospects will lead their respective teams in action in the Class 5A Iowa high school football playoffs this Friday night, and CISNtv will live stream it via YouTube.
David Fason, a University of Iowa commit, and Cedar Rapids Prairie hit the road to take on Louisville commit Jayden McGregory and West Des Moines Valley. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with the live broadcast beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Fason has recorded 60 tackles with 31 for loss, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception on defense, adding 10 pancake blocks, 454 yards receiving and 211 yards rushing for the Hawks, who are 6-3 on the year. Cael Kongshaug, a junior, has thrown for over 1,600 yards and a dozen touchdowns, as Dawson Kahl has 916 yards rushing eigh eight scores.
And Fason also handles punting duties, averaging 40 yards per attempt.
Valley Looking to Return to State Championship Game
McGregory has not been tested much in the secondary, as teams have kept away from his side of the field. He has an interception and seven tackles, adding 35 receptions for 552 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense, along with throwing a 24-yard TD pass.
Drake DeGroote has almost 1,500 yards in the air and nearly 400 on the ground for the Tigers, tossing 18 TD passes. Blake Dorenkamp has rushed for 663 yards and Jayden Brown has 405 yards receiving.
The winner between Cedar Rapids Prairie and West Des Moines Valley will square off with either Ankeny Centennial or Johnston in the quarterfinals.
How to Watch Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. West Des Moines Valley in Iowa High School Football Playoffs
- Live Stream: Watch on CISNtv YouTube
The 5A Iowa high school football playoff game between Cedar Rapids Prairie and West Des Moines Valley will air live on CISNtv via YouTube. There is no charge to access the game.
Cedar Rapids Prairie vs. West Des Moines Valley Start Time
- Date: Friday, October 31
- Time: 7 p.m. CST