Previewing 5A Iowa High School Football Playoffs
Round of 16 predictions, key players for each qualifier
The Round of 16 is here for Class 5A in Iowa high school football, as eight games will take place this Friday night across the state.
High School on SI is providing game-by-game predictions for the entire round, along with a look at the key player for each team and a darkhorse to advance out of each pod.
The 16 remaining teams have been placed into four pods of four teams each by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Winners this Friday will meet in the quarterfinals next week, with those winners advancing to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the state semifinals.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for 5A Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of October 25, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class 5A Playoffs
Pod A
Waterloo West at Dowling Catholic
- Winner: Dowling Catholic
- Dowling Catholic Key Player: Ian Middleton has over 1,000 yards rushing and is the balance to a talented aerial attack featuring two Div. I recruits in Jeffrey Roberts (Iowa State) and Sam Drexler (Northern Iowa).
- Waterloo West Key Player: Brett McGovern has completed over 71 percent of his passes for 1,484 yards and 15 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
Iowa City West at Cedar Falls
- Winner: Iowa City West
- Iowa City West Key Player: Ethan Headings has been unstoppable, as the senior has 41 receptions for 1,062 yards and 13 touchdowns.
- Cedar Falls Key Player: Leyton Wolf has been extremely accurate, completing almost 70 percent with just one interception.
Pod B
Indianola at Waukee Northwest
- Winner: Waukee Northwest
- Waukee Northwest Key Player: Junior Mack Heitland completed the regular season without throwing an interception, compiling 2,399 yards and 26 TDs while completing 81 percent of his throws.
- Indianola Key Player: Aiden Curtis has recorded 5.5 quarterback sacks with 7.5 tackles for loss.
Dallas Center-Grimes at Sioux City East
- Winner: Sioux City East
- Sioux City East Key Player: A top Div. I baseball recruit, Cal Jepsen has thrown for over 1,800 yards nad 18 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes.
- Dallas Center-Grimes Key Player: Chase Heitland is a key receiver with 505 yards and five scores but also has a punt return for a score and is dangerous in the kickoff return game.
Pod C
Ankeny Centennial at Johnston
- Winner: Johnston
- Johnston Key Player: Emri Jones is the featured back, rushing for 735 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 135 yards in the passing attack.
- Ankeny Centennial Key Player: Javaris Morgan went over 1,000 yards rushing, averaging over 10 yards per carry with 11 TDs.
Cedar Rapids Prairie at West Des Moines Valley
- Winner: West Des Moines Valley
- West Des Moines Valley Key Player: Jayden McGregory, a Louisville commit, has 538 yards receiving and eight TDs to lead the Tigers while also picking off a pass.
- Cedar Rapids Prairie Key Player: David Fason, an Iowa commit, has 454 yards receiving, 211 yards rushing and seven TDs on offense with 31 tackles for loss and 10 sacks among his 60 tackles on defense.
Pod D
Waukee at Iowa City Liberty
- Winner: Iowa City Liberty
- Iowa City Liberty Key Player: Reece Rettig has shown incredible dual-threat skills, throwing for almost 1,800 yards and 16 TDs while running for over 700 and 12 more scores.
- Waukee Key Player: Matching Rettig is Beckett Bakker with 1,560 yards passing, 652 yards rushing and 18 combined scores.
Southeast Polk at Ankeny
- Winner: Southeast Polk
- Southeast Polk Key Player: Junior Stanley Cooper has become a home run threat out of the backfield, rushing for 1,111 yards and 14 touchdowns.
- Ankeny Key Player: Daniel Larmie is a special athlete, rushing for 1,264 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 191 and another score.
