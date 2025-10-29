How to Watch: Indianola vs. Waukee Northwest Iowa High School Football Playoffs
The Class 5A Iowa high school football playoffs begin this Friday night, and CISNtv will live stream one of those matchups via YouTube.
Indianola meets Waukee Northwest in a Round of 16 showdown beginning at 7 p.m. The live broadcast on the CISNtv YouTube channel will begin at 6:45 p.m. CST.
Winners of two in a row, the Indians are 6-3 on the year and led by running back Daxton Heimbaugh. The junior has 717 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
On defense, Gabby King is the anchor, recording 66.5 tackles with seven for loss and two interceptions.
The Wolves are 8-1 and were the last unbeaten left standing in 5A before a loss to rival Waukee. Junior Mack Heitland has thrown for 2,399 yards and 26 touchdowns, completing an eye-popping 149 of 185 pass attempts with no interceptions.
Heitland has plenty of weapons including running back Ryan Woodruff and leading receiver Jordon Green. Woodruff has 552 yards and eight TDs on the ground while Green forms a talented duo with Isaiah Oliver out wide, catching 51 passes for 929 yards with 12 touchdowns.
The winner between Indianola and Waukee Northwest will face either Dallas Center-Grimes or Sioux City East in the quarterfinals.
How to Watch Indianola vs. Waukee Northwest in Iowa High School Football Playoffs
- Live Stream: Watch on CISNtv YouTube
The 5A Iowa high school football playoff game between Indianola and Waukee Northwest will air live on CISNtv via YouTube. There is no charge to access the game.
Indianola vs. Waukee Northwest Start Time
- Date: Friday, October 31
- Time: 7 p.m. CST